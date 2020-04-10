VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy amended its 2019-20 and 2020-21 calendars for the school year at its virtual board meeting Friday morning.
SCA's governing board approved to amend the 2019-20 school calendar to designate Friday, April 30, as the last day of school for the 2019-20 academic year. On this date, students will be released for summer break.
“SCA’s governing board also voted to amend the 2020-21 school calendar to include additional instructional days to teach standards that were not covered in entirety during the 2019-20 school year,” said Jennifer Denham, SCA director of communications and engagement. “The calendar amendments will be far more effective in reaching all scholars than continuing with distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 calendar year. Please keep in mind, the amended start date and 2020-21 calendar are both subject to change based on government mandates and guidance to ensure the safety of our SCA family.”
SCA's amended calendar can be found online at https://scintillacharteracademy.com/calendar/.
