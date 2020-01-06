VALDOSTA – The application window for Scintilla Charter Academy opened Jan. 1 and remains open until Jan. 31 for interested families.
Students must be entering kindergarten through seventh grade and the parent or guardian must live in Valdosta or Lowndes County to apply, school officials said.
“We are excited to showcase our school and share our expanded definition of student achievement, which is focused on building students’ academic knowledge and skills, habits of character and high-quality student work,” said Mandy Avera, Scintilla Charter Academy dean.
An open house is scheduled 9 a.m.-noon, Jan. 14, when guests will take tours of the school, learn about environment and find out more about the admissions process.
School tours are also available by appointment only, 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tours take place every 30 minutes and can be scheduled by calling (229) 244-5750.
Applications are available online at scintillacharteracademy.com or in the school's front office, 2171 E. Park Ave.
If applications exceed the number of slots available, a public lottery will be held Feb. 4 to determine which students will have the opportunity to enroll for the 2020-21 school year, school officials said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
