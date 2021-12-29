VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy is accepting applications for new scholars for the 2022-23 school year from Jan. 1-31.
The application is available online at www.scintillacharteracademy.com/admissions or in the Academy’s front office, 2171 E. Park Ave., school officials said in a statement.
To attend Scintilla Charter Academy, scholars must be entering kindergarten through eighth grade and the parent/guardian and the child must live in Lowndes or Brooks counties.
School tours are available by appointment Monday through Thursday. Interested families may call the school or complete an online tour request form to make an appointment.
“At Scintilla, we are deeply committed to delivering on the promise of high-quality education and equipping every child with the ability to succeed in school,” said Mandy Brewington, dean of school. “We encourage families to visit SCA and experience for themselves our expanded definition of student achievement, which focuses on building scholars’ academic knowledge and skills, habits of character and high-quality student work.”
The mission of Scintilla Charter Academy is to increase student achievement and develop social responsibility through educational innovations in a safe community of involved families and educators.
Scintilla Charter Academy is a free public school.
For complete information regarding SCA, visit www.scintillacharteracademy.com or call the school at (229) 244-5750.
