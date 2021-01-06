VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy accepts applications for new students Jan. 1-31 for the 2021-22 school year.
Applications are available at www.scintillacharteracademy.com or in the Academy's front office located at 2171 E. Park Ave., school officials said in a statement.
To attend Scintilla Charter Academy, students must be entering kindergarten through sixth grade and the parent/guardian and the child must live in the City of Valdosta, Lowndes or Brooks counties.
School tours are available by appointment. Interested families may call the school or complete an online tour request form to make an appointment, school officials said. Safety protocols, including masks and temperature checks, will be in place during school visits.
"We are excited to showcase our school and share our expanded definition of student achievement, which is focused on building scholars' academic knowledge and skills, habits of character and high-quality student work," said Mandy Avera, Scintilla dean of students.
Scintilla Charter Academy's mission is to "increase student achievement and develop social responsibility through educational innovations in a safe community of involved families and educators."
Scintilla Charter Academy is a free public school serving scholars in kindergarten through sixth grade. For complete information regarding SCA, visit www.scintillacharteracademy.com or call the school, (229) 244-5750.
