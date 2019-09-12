VALDOSTA — Schools and businesses networked over tacos to discuss how they can better serve students of the community.
It was the second-ever Community Partners in Education kickoff luncheon with Valdosta and Lowndes County schools booths set up to bring in existing and new community partners.
The point of the event and CPIE is for schools and business partners or individuals to join forces in order to fund programming or give help to educators and students.
“There are so many times people want to help — business and community members — in the schools, but they’re not sure how,” said Crystal Rowan, CPIE advisory council chair. “What we’re able to do with CPIE is funnel the needs that schools have and connect them with people who can help with those needs.”
Jennifer Steedley, city schools public relations director, said the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce helped CPIE advertise the event. For many years, the chamber has helped attract business partners to join CPIE.
After the luncheon, community partners and schools could fund a field trip, think of ways to utilize PBIS or have partners stop by campus to tutor kids.
“A community partner doesn’t have to mean money,” Steedley said. “Community partner is just that — a partner willing to come in and do whatever it takes to make the schools, teachers, admins or whoever else’s lives easier.”
A newer business partner, the Kona Ice truck’s owners, stopped by the luncheon to discuss PBIS funding opportunities.
The shaved ice truck is already partnered with three schools, but it networked with other campuses for the Kona Ice Super Student program.
Russell Hassenstab, Lowndes Kona Ice truck owner, said the program gives out a certificate, letter home to parents, T-shirt and cup that allows for free Kona Ice for a year to qualifying students.
“We’re mainly here to show our support to the schools through our student program we launched this year,” Hassenstab said. “What that does is it helps students ‘be good, do good, for good’ and instill positive behavior in our students.”
Hassenstab said the company also looks forward to helping with the schools’ PBIS program.
“We take the proceeds that we get when we sell our shaved ice products to the school and give a percentage back to PBIS program, so we’re also helping instill good positive behavior in the students and helping the PBIS program by giving them some funds,” Hassenstab said.
As of Wednesday, CPIE had a total of 453 partners, Steedley said.
Community partners can still join the program, and Steedley said school officials are always looking for ideas to keep the program going because of how important it is to the schools.
“When you have something that has been going on for so long, it’s easy to let it get stagnant because what works has always worked, but we’re trying to find better ways to connect our schools and our partners,” Steedley said. “If there are business partners out there that have ideas for better ways for us to work with them, we’re always open to suggestions.”
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
