Schools plan for federal funding

VALDOSTA – Sen. Jon Ossoff announced in May that Valdosta and Lowndes County school systems would receive millions of dollars to ensure the “full and safe” reopening of schools.
Valdosta City Schools will receive $46.8 million and Lowndes County Schools will receive $23.2 million, Ossoff said during a Valdosta visit.
Neither Valdosta City Schools nor Lowndes County Schools have received the American Rescue Plan funds yet.
Valdosta City Schools is completing the application to receive funds which have to be approved by the Department of Education in order for funds to be released.
“Valdosta City Schools is currently discussing plans for expending funds once received," Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said. "Please keep in mind that 20% of funds are to be spent addressing the learning loss of students.”
Valdosta City Schools plans to use the funds from the American Rescue Plan on instructional materials, extended learning opportunities and instructional programs.
Other allowable expenditures will be provided to ensure a safe return to 100% in-person learning and learning loss.
Learning loss can be defined as learning time loss due to extended school closures during the pandemic.
Unfortunately, all students have been adversely impacted by learning loss during the pandemic but the concern for students who were seniors during the pandemic is greater, school officials said.
“We feel the impact was minimal as schools closed in the 2019-20 school year after 70% of the academic year was completed,” Cason said.
“In 2020-21, schools (were) able to stay open because of the implementation of virtual and in-person instruction,” he said.
Concerning the low-income student population affected during COVID-19, Cason said, “VCS has a plan to assist all students impacted by the pandemic.”
“Through extensive planning by district and school leadership, plans are being developed to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic on students as well as teachers,” he said.
Valdosta City Schools is considering using funds to hire new staff for the duration of the grant.
Lowndes County Schools plans to apply the American Rescue Plan funds for the next two school years.
The school system’s primary concern is to address the learning loss of the students, county school officials said.
In reference to the decline in academic skills that may have occurred due to COVID-related closures and/or quarantines, Ken Overman, assistant superintendent of finance, said, “We are using these funds to hire additional staff, provide learning opportunities after school and during the summer, reduce class size and purchase computer devices and software.”
Lowndes County plans to hire for multiple positions across its school system to better assist the student population.
“It's too soon to measure the impact of learning loss on our students and graduates,” Rodney Green, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said.
“In regards to the Class of 2021, we did not waive any of our graduation requirements,” he said. “Our graduates met the requirements for graduation despite the COVID-related obstacles they faced.”
Both school systems plan to reopen for face-to-face learning in fall 2021, continuing necessary cleaning procedures and limited mask-wearing.
The funds will be distributed through the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden enacted in 2021 to provide direct relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.
