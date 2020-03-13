VALDOSTA – All area schools have closed for at least two weeks beginning March 16 due to the developing COVID-19 situation.
Lowndes County Schools, Valdosta City Schools, Valwood, Scintilla Charter Academy, Georgia Christian School and Highland Christian Academy will all shut their doors Monday and will not reopen for at least two weeks, as per Gov. Brian Kemp's recommendation earlier this week. School system in neighboring counties are also closing.
All schools released a similar statement Friday saying the decision to shut down was not easy but they believe the decision is the best step to protect the health and well-being of students and staff.
According to Valdosta City Schools, there is currently no plan in place for making up sick days but the closing will not affect graduation.
Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta City Schools will be closed Monday, March 16, through at least Friday, March 27.
Scintilla Charter Academy will close Monday, March 16, and remain closed until further notice.
Valwood will close Monday, March 16 through spring break, which was scheduled for March 30 through April 4.
All schools systems reported they will continue updating parents in coming days.
Valdosta State University announced Thursday, March 12, it will close Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 29. Currently, students living in dorms are not being asked to move out for the remainder of the semester. Universities have been told to “establish a mechanism” to safely accommodate those students on campus.
Georgia Military College will remain open but is giving students the option to register for online courses for the following two-week period.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has moved its spring break to March 16 through March 20.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
