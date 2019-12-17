VALDOSTA — As the holidays approach, students and parents begin prepping for the final days of school before the new year.
Lowndes County Schools will have an early dismissal Friday, Dec. 20. The following dismissal schedule is planned:
• 11:30 a.m., 1st load of elementary students and car riders will be dismissed.
• 12 p.m., 2nd load of elementary students will be dismissed.
• 12 p.m., Lowndes High School and Lowndes Alternative Program students will be dismissed.
• 12:30 p.m., all Middle School students will be dismissed.
All Lowndes County Schools will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 7 for students. The district office will reopen Jan. 6, 2020. Teachers will return to work Jan. 6 and 7 for Professional Learning. Students will return to school Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Valdosta City Schools will have an early release day Friday, Dec. 20. The following dismissal schedule is planned:
• 12:30 p.m., Valdosta High School
• 1 p.m., Elementary Schools
• 1:30 p.m., Middle Schools
• 12:30 p.m., VECA
• 12:30 p.m., HLC
All Valdosta City Schools will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 6 for students. Jan. 3 through 6 will be teacher in-service days. Students will return to school Jan. 7, 2020.
For more information, visit the schools’ websites at www.lowndes.k12.ga.us or www.gocats.org.
