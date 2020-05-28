VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reports providing 9,516 meals to students during one week in May.
Hahira Middle School, Lowndes Middle School, Pine Grove Middle School, Clyattville Elementary School and Moulton-Branch Elementary School hosted the drive-through meal pickup events, school officials said in a statement.
"This would not have been possible without a team effort," school officials said. "Sending a huge thank you to our amazing school nutrition department and all of the teachers, administrators and staff members who volunteered. We love our students and care about their overall well-being."
Friday, May 29, will be the last day of Lowndes County Schools’ meal distribution program, school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.