VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reports providing 9,516 meals to students during one week in May. 

Hahira Middle School, Lowndes Middle School, Pine Grove Middle School, Clyattville Elementary School and Moulton-Branch Elementary School hosted the drive-through meal pickup events, school officials said in a statement. 

"This would not have been possible without a team effort," school officials said. "Sending a huge thank you to our amazing school nutrition department and all of the teachers, administrators and staff members who volunteered. We love our students and care about their overall well-being."

Friday, May 29, will be the last day of Lowndes County Schools’ meal distribution program, school officials said.

