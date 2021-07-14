VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools are planning for the return of students to the classroom after having spent the past academic year being fully and partially shutdown because of COVID-19, but not everyone is comfortable with the reopening plan.
JD Rice, former fire chief and mayoral candidate, voiced his concerns Tuesday evening, telling school board members that as a concerned grandparent of five children who attend multiple schools in the city district, he wants more precautions.
The school system’s plan includes disinfecting school facilities and school buses on a regular basis, reopening the cafeteria for grab and go breakfast and allowing all students, staff and visitors in with optional masks.
Rice says that’s not enough.
“I looked at the schools reopening plan and compared that to the CDC guidelines and it concerned me that I saw the conflicts,” Rice said. "I’m concerned about that. I want my kids and everyone else's kids and grandkids to be safe because there is nothing more important in this room than the education of our children and grandchildren. But I think we should model what we do in Valdosta according to what the CDC recommends.”
Rice listed several of the conflicts between Valdosta City Schools reopening plan and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including no requirements for students to maintain social distancing of three to six feet apart, masks not being required inside and no requirements for vaccinations for those who are eligible.
The board of education took no action on the concerns expressed by Rice.
The board did approve a revised Code of Student Conduct for the 2021-22 academic year.
Board members were presented with two policy changes that will be voted on during the next board session.
One change will allow homeschooled children to participate in the school system’s extracurricular activities.
The proposal for Competitive Interscholastic Activities Grades 6-12 includes the new law, Dexter Mosley Act, to allow homeschool students to participate in extracurricular activities.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason presented the first read of the statement which will be added as an amendment to the policy: “To participate in extracurricular and interscholastic activities the school system requires resident students to be enrolled full time during the semester of participation, unless the student schedule approved by school officials during the registration process provides otherwise. Home study students must enroll in and attempt to complete one qualifying course as defined in state law the semester of participation.”
Another change deals with paid parental leave for school system employees. The proposed Paid Parental Leave policy will allow full time and part time employees of Valdosta City Schools up to 120 hours of paid leave over a 12-month period in the case of child birth, child adoption, or receiving a foster child.
The school system approved 11 new hires, including one counselor at Valdosta Early College Academy, one teacher at S.L. Mason Elementary, one intervention specialist at SLM, two teachers at Valdosta Middle School, two teachers at Valdosta High School, one teacher at Newbern Middle School, two teachers at W.G. Nunn Elementary School, one teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary School, two paraprofessionals at J.L. Lomax Elementary School, two paraprofessionals at WGN, one custodian at WGN, two paraprofessionals at SLM, one custodian at SLM, one paraprofessional at SM, one school nutrition assistant at SM, one paraprofessional at Pinevale Elementary School and one school nutrition assistant manager at VMS. One rehire of a part time secretary at the central office was also approved.
A total of 12 promotions were approved, including one instructional support specialist at VECA, one STEM coach at VMS, two study skills teachers at VHS, one MTSS coordinator at VHS, one assistant principal at VHS, one assistant principal at WGN, one intervention specialist at WGN, one teacher at WGN, one assistant special ed director at the central office, one head custodian at JLL and one school nutrition manager at SM. There was one system transfer of a school nutrition manager at JLL.
Five resignations were approved including one counselor at VECA, two teachers at VMS, one teacher at VHS, one HVAC maintenance tech at the central office.
The next Valdosta City Schools board regular session will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the superintendent's office.
