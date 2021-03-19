VALDOSTA – Moulton-Branch Elementary School congratulated its Valdosta Junior Service League Character Achievement recipients Julia Hall and Addison Arnold. 

Each year, the Valdosta Junior Service League rewards and recognizes kindergarten and first-grade girls from each school nominated by their teachers and counselors for showing "outstanding character, kindness and generosity in the classroom and among their peers," school officials said in a statement.

Julia and Addison received a certificate and a gift basket with several items including snacks, coloring books, princess items and a Chick-fil-A gift card.  

