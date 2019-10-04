School opens StarBOOKS Cafe

Submitted PhotoLayla Kate Moore and Ashton Holmes spend time at the StarBOOKS Cafe at Lake Park Elementary. Students in grades K-5 are reading a 'latte' and enjoying the StarBOOKS Cafe, school officials said. They are 'tasting' a wide variety of literary genres. 'Exploring the different genres helps LPE students discover more books they may be interested in reading,' school officials said. 'Students were also treated to the StarBOOKS Cafe where they enjoyed fresh baked goodies.'