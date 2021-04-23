LAKE PARK – At Lake Park Elementary School, Sophie Dykes' kindergarteners observed World Down Syndrome Day.
The students had to complete an All About Me assignment, school officials said. The goal was to find things about themselves that made them special and unique.
"They presented their projects and then celebrated each other for all of their differences," school officials said. "They also designed their very own crazy socks using illustrations to represent the unique features they all have."
They wrapped up World Down Syndrome Day celebrations by attending a read-aloud in a live meet. They learned what Down syndrome is and how people with Down syndrome are more alike than different.
They even had a guest speaker, Annabelle Dykes.
