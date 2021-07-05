School nutrition program recognized

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools nutrition program received a “No Kid Hungry” plaque.
"This award acknowledges the fact that our school nutrition teams have been on the frontlines, providing meals, since day one of the pandemic," county school officials said in a statement.
The plaque reads: "Thank you, Hunger Heroes.”
The school nutrition program also received the 2020 Vision Award for meeting the 2020 Vision in School Nutrition, school officials said.
