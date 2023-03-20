HAHIRA — An “all clear” was sounded Monday afternoon after Hahira Middle School was evacuated due to a bomb threat.
Children and staff had been evacuated after the threat and taken to a safe area, according to a Hahira Police Department Facebook posting. A threatening written note had been found on campus in the morning, said Lauren Pope, spokeswoman for the Lowndes County School System.
Along with Hahira police, the threat was worked by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, a K9 unit from Moody Air Force Base and the Valdosta Police Department.
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson and Assistant Superintendent Sandra Wilcher were on-site.
Wilcher stated, “Students who make threats against a school are removed from campus, referred to law enforcement, and referred to the disciplinary tribunal process.”
Students were being let back into the school after the building was cleared, the posting said.
Sheriff Ashley Paulk said, "We take these situations very seriously, and anyone involved in any threats will have criminal charges pursued against them to the fullest extent possible.”
