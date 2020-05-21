Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 3:36 pm
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Education has a called meeting with an expected executive session to discuss personnel matters, 7 a.m. Friday, at the school board office, 1592 Norman Drive, school officials said.
