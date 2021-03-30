VALDOSTA – Valdosta Board of Education personnel committee will meet 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the superintendent's office, 1204 Williams St., to discuss the superintendent's evaluation, city school officials said in a statement.
School board sets personnel committee meeting
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- UPDATE 1 p.m. Thursday: At least 2 dead in fiery Lowndes County crash
- Lowndes rezoning sparks neighbor opposition
- Riding the Rails: Excursion train offers ride on classic passenger coaches
- Valdosta school board OKs custodian pay hike
- Kemp cancels Valdosta visit: Governor quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure
- Lost Dog Tag Found: Daughter receives dad's Army ID from World War II
- City weighs package store moratorium
- Going MIA: Lowndes QB Jacurri Brown chooses 'The U'
- Kemp set to visit Wild Adventures; park preps for new season
- Shelton named third ethics board member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.