School board seeks new board member

VALDOSTA – With the departure of Valdosta Board of Education member Kelly Wilson, Valdosta City Schools seeks applicants for the open seat.
Wilson announced her resignation last month after she accepted a job that would be a conflict of interest.
She served on the board for 11 years for the Superward West District, which is made up of Districts 3, 5 and 6.
All interested applicants must adhere to a basic list of requirements, as announced by the Valdosta Board of Education. These include the applicant must reside in District 3, 5 or 6, not be employed by the Valdosta Board of Education, not be employed by or serving on the governing body of a private educational institution or the Georgia Department of Education and not have an immediate family members sitting on a local board of education or serving as the local superintendent, or as a principal, assistant principal or system administrative staff in the local school system.
Interested parties should contact VCS Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason before close of business March 10 either via phone (229) 671-6053 or via email at tcason@gocats.org.
The chosen party will serve through the completion of the set term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021. The successor for the next full term must run as a candidate in the November 2021 election.
