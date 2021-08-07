VALDOSTA – Valdosta Board of Education announced Friday there will be four seats available in the November election.
Earlier this week, the board of education postponed a called meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5, and its retreat scheduled for Aug. 4-5.
The meeting had been called to evaluate the superintendent and the retreat had been scheduled to cover upcoming issues facing the school board.
Lizzie Shumphard District 1 board member is stepping down. From those qualifying, one will be elected to fill Shumphard's unexpired term which runs through Dec. 31, 2025.
The other districts are up for re-election this November, those terms begin Jan. 1, 2022, and run through Dec. 31, 2027.
The four board seats available are District 1, District 7 referred to as Superward East, District 8 referred to as Superward West and District 9 referred to as at-large.
Seats will be available for qualifying on Aug.16 and end on Aug. 20 at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office located at 2808 North Oak Street Extension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.