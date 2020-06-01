VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education struck the resignation of Valdosta High School Principal Dr. Janice Richardson last week from its meeting agenda.
During the early moments of the teleconference meeting, board member Warren Lee asked that the “Valdosta High School principal” item on the agenda be listed as a separate line item. The move made the resignation of Valdosta High School Principal Janice Richardson its own action item separate from the other personnel requests.
After executive session, the board returned and unanimously approved, minus the vote of Tad Moseley who was not in attendance at the meeting, removing Richardson's resignation from the agenda altogether. There was no public discussion regarding the decision nor was it mentioned if the item would be brought back at a later date.
While Richardson's resignation was removed from the agenda, the job listing for the Valdosta High School principal position was still on the Valdosta City Schools website Sunday.
Richardson reportedly submitted her resignation late last month.
Many of the other items discussed at the meeting remained in uncertainty with no official numbers from the state regarding finances or any indication as to when, or if, schools will reopen.
The finance committee is still operating under the 14% budget cut assumption as discussed during the last meeting.
Valdosta Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason reiterated the idea of having three possible school starting options: a traditional start, a virtual start and a hybrid start, with the hybrid start being a combination of both virtual and traditional.
He added he would like the board to consider suspending school uniforms for elementary schools for the upcoming year. He said he is concerned department stores may not be able to supply the demands as “even without the virus it is difficult for them to restock.”
While the proposal was only mentioned to the board as something to mull over, Cason said the decision must be made sooner rather than later so parents can prepare.
Lee added a few other policies he wanted discussed and noted an email the board received from a concerned student. The email brought up concerns surrounding a student who had completed all coursework eligibility to graduate early. The board briefly touched on the topic but planned to have a more detailed meeting at a later date.
The next Valdosta Board of Education meeting is scheduled for June 9. The school system plans to continue live streaming meetings to encourage community involvement.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
