VALDOSTA – For the first time, Schmoe Farm will participate in a touring showcase that features local producers and usually draws thousands of people, owners said.
Alongside Boyd Farms Fresh, Schmoe Farm will host the 13th Annual Millstone Institute of Preservation Farm Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 10-11, at Blackwater Plantation, 1548 Greenville Highway.
The tour promotes small, local farms in the South Georgia/North Florida region, said Christian Schmoe, Schmoe Farm co-owner.
“We are absolutely elated to join our fellow local farmers and celebrate the growing ‘locavore’ movement,” he said.
He called the farm’s involvement a "huge opportunity” and said people will be able to view how its animals are raised.
COVID-19 has shined a light on a weakened centralized food supply demonstrating the necessity of the farm tour, Schmoe said.
“We need to promote and support local food systems, which are more resilient and capable of feeding our communities, especially in times of crisis,” he said.
“It’s important because we, along with all the farms participating on this tour, offer a way to produce food in a healthy, sustainable way with far less carbon emissions than feedlots and confined animal feeding operations.”
COVID-19 precautions at the event include social distancing and mask wearing.
Food will be sold and Schmoe will have products available. Activities include hay ride tours.
Other participants are Dixie Dreams Farm, Olive Orchards of Georgia and Pour House Mobile Bar featuring beers from Georgia Beer Company, Schmoe said.
Dabbit Trio will perform live music. Guests are encouraged to bring coolers for product purchasing.
“My greatest hope is that people will see that their food can be raised humanely and regeneratively on pastures right here locally, in stark contrast to industrial farming,” Schmoe said. “It's healthier for us, for the animals and for the planet.”
More information: facebook.com/Schmoe Farm.
