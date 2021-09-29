QUITMAN – Schmoe Farm and Boyd Farms Fresh are set to host a festival in October as part of the Millstone Institute's 13th Annual Farm Tour.
The Boyd-Schmoe Fall Farm Festival and Tour will represent South Georgia as a Millstone regional tour stop.
The festival is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 9-10, at Blackwater, 1548 Greenville Highway.
Schmoe Farm is one of 45 farms the Millstone tour will visit.
"It's really good for us to introduce ourselves to people who don't know about us," Christian Schmoe, Schmoe Farm co-owner, said.
He said he believes the gathering is a good way to show people exactly where their food comes from before it hits their dinner plates. Schmoe said people will be able to see how the animals are cared for and raised.
With various vendors, guests will get a chance to meet local farmers.
"I think meeting the person that grows your food is so important because then you can trust that you know where it comes from rather than just some label in a grocery store that may or may not be true," Schmoe said.
At the festival, there will be live music from Dabbit Trio, hay ride tours, a farmers market featuring local growers and producers, hot food and The Pour House Mobile Bar.
“We launched our new family business last year at the farm tour, and since this is our one-year anniversary of Boyd Farms Fresh, we’re going even bigger this year,” Suzanne Boyd of Boyd Farms Fresh said in a statement.
Visit Boyd+Schmoe Fall Farm Festival & Tour on Facebook for more information.
