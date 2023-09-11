WASHINGTON — Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Georgia following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to damages from Hurricane Idalia that occurred on Aug. 30.
“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Georgia small businesses and residents impacted by this disaster in every way possible under President Biden’s disaster declaration for certain affected areas,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”
The disaster declaration covers Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes counties in Georgia, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Camden, Colquitt, Echols, Lanier, McIntosh, Tift, and Wayne in Georgia; and Hamilton and Madison in Florida.
Disaster survivors should not wait to settle with their insurance company before applying for a disaster loan. If a survivor does not know how much of their loss will be covered by insurance or other sources, SBA can make a low-interest disaster loan for the total loss up to its loan limits, provided the borrower agrees to use insurance proceeds to reduce or repay the loan, the SBA said in a press release.
A Business Recovery Center (BRC) will open at noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, 16 N. Ashley St. SBA customer service representatives at the center will assist business owners and residents in filling out a disaster loan application, accept documents for existing applications, and provide updates on an application’s status. The center will operate noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, then 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until further notice.
