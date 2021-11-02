ATLANTA – Lowndes County is among 14 Georgia counties where the economic injury disaster loan is now available, according to a statement from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The loan can benefit small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations affected by the tropical storm, wind and rainfall that happened on July 7, according to the statement.
The loan program is "available to eligible farm-related and non-farm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers," according to the administration.
Other areas where the loan is available are Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Clinch, Cook, Echols, Lanier, Pierce, Ware and Wayne counties in Georgia – as well as, Columbia, Hamilton and Madison counties in Florida.
According to the SBA, loan amounts can total up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.88% for small businesses and 2% for private nonprofit organizations of all sizes, with terms up to 30 years.
Eligibility is based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources, the statement read.
The SBA decides the loan amounts and terms, which are based on the applicant's "financial condition," the statement read.
“When the secretary of agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and loss to crops, the U.S. Small Business Administration issues a declaration that covers other eligible entities affected by same disaster,” Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center East, said in the statement.
The loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred, the administration stated, adding the funds are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.
The application deadline is June 20, 2022.
Visit DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ to apply under the SBA declaration number 17248, not for COVID-19.
Mail completed applications to to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.
More information: (800) 659-2955, (800) 877-8339, DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov and sba.gov/disaster.
