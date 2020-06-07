VALDOSTA – What kind of woman does it take to potty train hundreds of children and tackle one of the most challenging age groups?
It takes a women like Vanessa Cooper.
When Cooper retired from Brookfield Academy, staff knew they couldn't just let a woman like that leave without the recognition she deserves.
Brookfield Academy opened when three like-minded mothers, Nicole Holder, Stacie Dean and Elizabeth Vickers, came together 15 years ago to open a childcare and education facility unlike any other in Valdosta at the time.
“At that time, there was chain and home daycares but nothing like a private school,” Holder said. “We decided to stop complaining and do something.”
Holder, quoting the famous “If you build it, they will come” line, said that upon completion of the new Christian-based center, the academy was full on its first day.
With the opening, Vanessa Cooper joined the team.
Cooper had an impressive background in childcare, came with a wonderful reputation and was strong in the Christian faith, Holder said, making her hiring an easy choice.
Childcare has been Cooper's lifelong purpose, raising 10 children of her own, previously owning her own home daycare and nannying a set of triplets.
She said it was something the Lord wanted her to do.
During her tenure at Brookfield Academy, she taught the 2-year-old class, which many shy away from for fear of the “terrible twos.”
Cooper tackled the challenge head-on and said she loved every minute of it.
“They're loving and they like to give hugs,” Cooper said of her former students.
She added she loved teaching them to pray and said she enjoys when parents thank her for doing so.
After 15 years and countless children, Cooper decided to retire from Brookfield but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, was unable to have a traditional party.
Stacie Dean had the idea for a drive-through retirement party with many of Cooper's previous students and their families dropping by.
“We had cupcakes that she got to hand out to the children,” Holder said.
Throughout the event, which was mostly publicized via Facebook, Cooper was showered with flowers and gifts.
“I had a SUV full of cards and balloons and gifts,” Cooper laughed.
While it was a happy occasion, Holder said the departure of one of her dedicated and dependable employees was heartbreaking.
“I cried when she walked out the door,” Holder said. “I'm just going to miss her being there.”
Cooper holds similar sentiments for her bosses.
“We had the best boss you could ever think of. They are so good to the employees and you can tell they care about their employees,” Cooper said. “I'm going to miss Brookfield. It was a bittersweet day today.”
Cooper may be looking forward to a bit of relaxation in retirement, but her childcare days are far from over. She will be raising her 7- and 8-year-old grandchildren and said she hopes to maybe still sub at Brookfield from time to time.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.