VALDOSTA – Carol Warren has found a family on stage.
She said like the characters in the Theatre Guild Valdosta play, "The Savannah Sipping Society," the four-woman cast started rehearsals knowing little about one another but have become good friends.
The show, by playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, is about four women who are "new to Savannah in some way," said Brock Gilliard who co-directs the show with Micaiah Barajas. "They are all strangers to one another but get to know each other during happy hour on Friday nights."
The show is funny in a "Golden Girls" kind of way, Gilliard said, with a lot of quick humor, back and forth, between characters. Wooten wrote for "Golden Girls." The playwrights also wrote "The Dixie Swim Club," a Southern comedy produced in 2013 by the Guild, as well as other comedies performed in the past by Theatre Guild.
With all of the other characters – boyfriends, husbands, exes, etc. – mentioned but never seen on stage, the play focuses solely on the four women in the cast.
Warren, Kassandra Morris, Patricia Lanier and Chani Cochran play these women.
Warren said she's like her character, Dot.
"I'm reinventing myself," she said.
Warren said she performed on stage for several years then left theatre for several years. She came to Valdosta a few years ago to care for her aging father, who passed away in 2016.
She returned to theatre via Theatre Guild, serving backstage last fall as as one of the costume dressers in the quick-change comedy, "Red, White and Tuna."
Cast members said the rapport they have built with each other off stage translates into the chemistry between characters on stage.
"They've become like a second family," Barajas said.
THE CAST: Carol Warren, Kassandra Morris, Patricia Lanier and Chani Cochran.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Micaiah Barajas & Brock Gilliard, co-directors; Sandi Parrish, producer; Mary Ann Green & Pauline Player, costumes; Masin Cribbs, set designer; Danielle Costello, stage manager; Mia-Rae Barajas, lights and sound; Brawdy Gupton, stage crew; Linda Stikkel, hats.
SHOWTIME
Theatre Guild Valdosta presents "The Savannah Sipping Society."
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 30 through Feb. 1; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 6-8.
Where: The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St.
More information: Call (229) 24-STAGE or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com.
