VALDOSTA – When Georgia Beer Company came to town, it not only brought along a unique staple Valdosta was previously missing, but brought in new jobs and continues doing so.
Late last month marked the first delivery to the new Savannah Distributing warehouse that Georgia Beer Company opened in Valdosta.
Previously, Savannah Distributing only had warehouses in Savannah and Atlanta, meaning beer had to go to Valdosta up to Atlanta then back down throughout the state when distributed.
“After we opened, we started a conversation about opening a new warehouse and they (Savannah Distributing) have went through with that,” said Chris Jones, Georgia Beer Company owner.
According to Bill Niemi, field manager for Savannah Distributing, there are currently three people employed at the warehouse with a minimum of three more to be hired before the end of the year.
“This warehouse will make the distribution of the product here in southwest Georgia easier,” Niemi said. “They (Georgia Beer) have had a tremendous amount of business and they're doing really well. The growth has been phenomenal.”
While the warehouse is currently a large, open space, Niemi said it is about six weeks out from refrigeration installation and about two months from being fully operational with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a delay.
“It's a little non-traditional to go with one distributor but we took a chance with Savannah Distributing,” Jones said. “They made an impression on us. To bring a warehouse four miles from the brewery shows commitment. Consumers here now will have faster access.”
“Being able to keep everything local is important,” added Jack “J. Ryce” Martin, fellow Georgia Beer founder.
The new warehouse is located within the Azalea City Industrial Park.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
