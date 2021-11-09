VALDOSTA – Think of "The Country Wife" as a 17th century version of "Three's Company."
Playwright William Wycherley's "The Country Wife" is "a rollicking sex comedy, that has both delighted and scandalized audiences since its first appearance onstage in 1675," according to a VSU Theatre synopsis.
"Given how many times it's been banned through the years, it's remarkably PG," said Dr. Melissa Porterfield, director of the latest Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance play opening this week.
Harry Horner is an infamous playboy; his goal is to seduce as many ladies in London as possible with a rather ironic way of accomplishing his mission. Though a cad, Porterfield said he is "remarkably polite and even chivalrous at times."
Margery Pinchwife is described as "naive but lusty." She arrives from the country ready to discover everything London has to offer but she is married to a terribly jealous man.
Harry and Margery meet and, VSU Theatre promises, "hilarity ensues."
Audiences can expect "over-the-top characters, extraordinary wit, saucy innuendo and bawdy intrigue," according to the VSU synopsis.
The show is the VSU Theatre & Dance classical, period costume piece for the 2021-22 season.
"The Country Wife" features a large student cast – a mix of familiar faces to VSU Theatre audiences and newcomers, Porterfield said.
"The Country Wife" plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Nov. 11-13; 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14; 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 15-16, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts. NOTE: This production contains mature themes, PG.
THE CAST: Matt Cline, Dylan Van Slyke, Gabriel Rodriguez, Ian C. Bingham, Kalab Quinn, Robert Erdman, Josh Thomas, A.J. Prendergast, Ella Marroquin, Paige Christoffers, Nicole Frothingham, Hannah Rose Kramer, Sarah Suzor, Laiah Harris, Molly Armstrong, Misael Vasquez, Mason Ebert, Drew Champion, I’Yahna Thomas, Mia Washington, Abby Gill.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Dr. Melissa Rynn Porterfield, director; Ruth A. Brandvik, scenic & lighting design; Chalise Ludlow, costume design, makeup and wig design; Zachariah Rosenbaum, sound design; Sarah Liffick, technical director; Morgan Boesch, stage manager; Ian Andersen, fight choreographer.
