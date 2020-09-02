VALDOSTA — The University System of Georgia, including Valdosta State University, will extend SAT and ACT waivers through 2021 for all eligible first-year undergraduates.
The SAT and ACT were originally waived for the summer and fall semesters of 2020 for first year undergraduates who met high school grade-point average, high school curriculum and other established requirements for admissions as a way to adapt to the COVID-19 crisis.
Now, these waivers will continue for the upcoming spring, summer and fall 2021 semesters due “to limited testing availability that has negatively impacted prospective students,” according to Valdosta State University.
“Throughout this unprecedented time in our world, our admissions team has remained committed to connecting with prospective students about the benefits a degree from VSU has to offer. We are focusing our time and attention on getting to know each of our prospective students on an individual level and sharing with them how VSU can help them achieve their hopes, dreams, and goals,” Ryan Hogan, director of VSU’s Office of Admissions, said in a statement from the university.
Valdosta State University offers virtual tours of the university at valdosta.edu/visit. In-person tours can be scheduled by appointment for one family at a time.
During the pandemic, VSU has been updating its website with campus guidelines and numbers of positive cases on campus at valdosta.edu.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.