VALDOSTA – Valdosta Housing Authority and Pro Service Staffing presented a Moment with Santa for families of Hudson Docket and Ora Lee West Tuesday.
“We are thankful to have community partners like Pro Service Staffing, Kingdom Builders, the Kappas and Valdosta Nissan that are willing to give back to our kids, while providing resources to their parents and families,” Angela Greer, VHA resident opportunities and self-sufficiency coordinator, said.
Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center donated boxes to families to check off items on their Christmas wishlist. Valdosta Nissan donated gift cards to families. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity collected toys for parents to shop one toy for each child in attendance.
Pro Service Staffing provided free pictures with Santa for each child, while offering information about professional job placement for parents in attendance.
“In connection with VHA we are able to give back in more ways than one,” Austin Wilds said. “By offering families the help to transition and gain success for professional careers.”
Wilds serves as marketing professional and client relations manager for Pro Service Staffing.
Children personalized their own stockings and filled them with goodies.
Volunteers and staff from Valdosta Housing Authority, Pro Service Staffing and Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center served food and assisted children and parents with activities.
