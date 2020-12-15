Santa Sightings: Taking a look at St. Nick's holiday schedule

VALDOSTA – Santa Claus will be featured at a few holiday events around town. Here's a look at where you can find ole St. Nick this month.

– Nov. 21-Dec. 24, Valdosta Mall, 1700 Norman Drive

Masks are required but can be removed for photos only, according to mall staff.

Pricing and mall hours: shopvaldostamall.com.

– Santa on the Square, 5-7 p.m., Dec. 17 and Dec. 22, historic Lowndes County Courthouse

Lowndes County Public Works sponsors the visit, according to the county.

Photos and candy canes are available, organizers stated.

More information: facebook.com/lowndescountyga.

– 5-8 p.m., Dec. 18, Recoil, 3103 N. Ashley St.

Organizers posted to social media that reservations are not needed.

More information: facebook.com/RecoilValdosta.

– Christmas Fun at the Farm, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 19, and 1-4 p.m., Dec. 20, Fifth Day Farm, 5732 Clyattville Nankin Road

Admission into the farm is $10 per person. Persons age 2 and younger have free admission, according to farm staff.

Grinch and Buddy will both be present. 

On Sunday, 2Rivers Station will perform Christmas songs live, said Janet Hendley, farm co-owner. A live nativity is also included in activities.

More information: facebook.com/fifthdayfarmllc.

– Lake Park Methodist's Hometown Christmas, 5-8 p.m., Dec. 19, Lake Park United Methodist Church, 412 W. Cotton Ave., Lake Park.

Rico's Tacos and Daylight Donuts will be present, according to organizers.

Fifth Day Farm is scheduled to bring a petting zoo, organizers stated.

There will also be campfire, s'mores, games, a bounce house, live music, photos with Santa and a Christmas carol sing-along, organizers stated. 

Organizers ask guests to wear masks and social distance. 

More information: facebook.com/LakeParkUnitedMethodistChurch

