Santa Sightings: Taking a look at St. Nick's holiday schedule

VALDOSTA – Santa Claus will be featured at a few holiday events around town. Here's a look at where you can find ole St. Nick this month.
– Nov. 21-Dec. 24, Valdosta Mall, 1700 Norman Drive
Masks are required but can be removed for photos only, according to mall staff.
Pricing and mall hours: shopvaldostamall.com.
– Santa on the Square, 5-7 p.m., Dec. 17 and Dec. 22, historic Lowndes County Courthouse
Lowndes County Public Works sponsors the visit, according to the county.
Photos and candy canes are available, organizers stated.
More information: facebook.com/lowndescountyga.
– 5-8 p.m., Dec. 18, Recoil, 3103 N. Ashley St.
Organizers posted to social media that reservations are not needed.
More information: facebook.com/RecoilValdosta.
– Christmas Fun at the Farm, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 19, and 1-4 p.m., Dec. 20, Fifth Day Farm, 5732 Clyattville Nankin Road
Admission into the farm is $10 per person. Persons age 2 and younger have free admission, according to farm staff.
Grinch and Buddy will both be present.
On Sunday, 2Rivers Station will perform Christmas songs live, said Janet Hendley, farm co-owner. A live nativity is also included in activities.
More information: facebook.com/fifthdayfarmllc.
– Lake Park Methodist's Hometown Christmas, 5-8 p.m., Dec. 19, Lake Park United Methodist Church, 412 W. Cotton Ave., Lake Park.
Rico's Tacos and Daylight Donuts will be present, according to organizers.
Fifth Day Farm is scheduled to bring a petting zoo, organizers stated.
There will also be campfire, s'mores, games, a bounce house, live music, photos with Santa and a Christmas carol sing-along, organizers stated.
Organizers ask guests to wear masks and social distance.
More information: facebook.com/LakeParkUnitedMethodistChurch.
