The following letters are from Mrs. Bennett’s Kindergarten Class at Hahira Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
How do you fly? I would like a real four-wheeler that plays music.
Love, Banks
Dear Santa,
How do you climb down the chimney? May I please have a LOL doll?
Love, Alyza
Dear Santa,
How do you fly? I would like a motorcycle for Christmas.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
Why do you need elves to make your toys? I would like a drum for Christmas.
Love, Nick
Dear Santa,
How do you get into the chimney without falling into the fireplace? May I have a new Calico Critter house?
Love, Livi
Dear Santa,
Why do you bring presents to kids? I would like a train toy for Christmas.
Love, Bennett
Dear Santa,
Why do you make hundreds of presents? May I have a race track for Christmas.
Love, Wylee
Dear Santa,
How do you not land on the Christmas tree when you go down the chimney? I would like a Elsa and Ana castle.
Love, Kennedy
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? May I have a new lunchbox?
Love, Kynzie
Dear Santa,
How do you fly? I want a drum for Christmas.
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? May I have a new Paw Patrol for Christmas.
Love, Adelaide
Dear Santa,
How do you make your toys? I would like a LOL doll for Christmas.
Love, Kailyn
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph real? I want a Lego set for Christmas.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
Do you have elves? May I please have a Barbie camper for Christmas?
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer talk to each other? I want a new bike for Christmas.
Love, Ryan
Dear Santa,
Why don’t you let Santa guard your sleigh? I would like a girl toy dog for Christmas.
Love, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
How are your clothes magic? May I please have a turkey plushie for Christmas.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer pull you? I would like a choo-choo train for Christmas.
Love, Kadyn
Dear Santa,
What do your reindeer eat? I would like a pile of markers for Christmas.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
How do you do magic tricks? Can I have a side-by-side for Christmas.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
Why did you name the reindeer? I want a real spider web and bug eggs for Christmas.
Love, Gus
The following letters are from Ms. Minter’s Kindergarten Class at Westside Elementary:
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a disc ball?
Love, Luke, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a doll that can talk. I thank you for all the gifts from last year.
Love, Jacquetta, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Blay Blade.
Love, Alberto, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. Santa, I want happiness.
Love, Emmalyn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a video game and an iPad and I want a doggy bed.
Love, Blake, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please can I have the unicorn?
Love, Olivia, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur and a car.
Love, Thane, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn and a toy Barbie and some doctor stuff.
Love, Kaylla, age 5
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa. I want a phone.
Love, Nina Kate, age 5
Dear Santa,
You’re good. I like your presents. You come out of night. I want a Barbie house. I want a camera, and I want a tablet.
Love, Tess, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want to have a ninja plushie for Christmas.
Love, Bruce, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a football helmet and football gloves and a football.
Love, Gabriel, age 5
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a surf board and a phone?
Love, Noah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want this thing where there’s rocks in it and you get to paint the rocks. I want an LOL Camper House and a snow cone maker.
Love, Molly, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my toys last year. What are you going to give me?
Love, Arya, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a gumball.
Love, Oliver, age 5
Dear Santa,
I like Santa. I want 100 Hot Wheels cars that’s fast.
Love, Berenger, age 5
Dear Santa,
I been a good girl Santa. And I want a Boxy Girl doll. She comes with lots of boxes. I would also like a mermaid blanket that you can put your feet in.
Love, Jewel, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want something for Christmas. I want a Blay Blade.
Love, RJ, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Adams & Mrs. Porter’s Kindergarten Class Hahira Elementary:
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer have magic? I want a Christmas sleigh for Christmas please.
Love, Marshall
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? Can I please have a reindeer for Christmas?
Love, Douglas
Dear Santa,
Why is your suit red? Can I please have a Hero Paw Patrol Pup?
Love, Kevin
Dear Santa,
How can reindeer fly for you? Can I please have some clay for Christmas?
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph’s nose red? Can I please have some new shoes for Christmas?
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? Can I please have a toy elf?
Love, Abigail
Dear Santa,
How does my elf fly to the North Pole every night? Can you please bring me a Barbie and a Chromebook?
Love, Rosalie
Dear Santa,
Where do your elves sleep? Can I please have a motorcycle?
Love, Dallin
Dear Santa,
Where do your reindeer sleep? Can I please have some markers for Christmas?
Love, Kayden
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? Can I please have a Mario video game?
Love, Jedriel
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? Can you please bring me a Barbie doll?
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
How can your reindeer fly? Can you please bring me a Nerf gun?
Love, Maddux
Dear Santa,
How can your reindeer fly so high? Can you please bring me a unicorn stuffed animal?
Love, Luna
Dear Santa,
How does Rudolph have a red nose? Can you please bring me a Batman robot?
Love, Oliver
Dear Santa,
Do you know that Jesus’ birthday is on the same day as Christmas? Could you please bring me a scooter?
Love, Hannah
Dear Santa,
Where do your elves live at the North Pole? Can you please bring me a Nintendo Switch?
Love, Tryston
Dear Santa,
How does your beard grow so white and you are still alive? Can you please bring me a picture of a caribou?
Love, Rowe
Dear Santa,
How do your elves make toys so fast? Can you please bring me a big LOL Doll?
Love, Camden
Dear Santa,
Can your elves fly? Can you please bring me a Barbie?
Love, Madilyn
Dear Santa,
Where do your elves come from? Can you please bring me laptop?
Love, Darrell
Dear Santa,
How can your reindeer fly? Can you please bring me a robot Power Ranger?
Love, John
The following letters are from Mrs. Swain’s Kindergarten class at Westside Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I want a yellow sub for Christmas. When I go to the beach, I am going to swim in it. How do the reindeers get magic?
Love, Patrick, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a big bouncy house that has 4 little red buttons that blows it up. That’s probably all I want.
Love, Kaius, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a hamster. I also want a Nintendo Switch and a hover board.
Love, Jasper, age 5
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I want a hover board, a cat, a tea party toy and I have something else in mind…a candy cane! I hope you have wonderful day at the North Pole.
Love, Keyonna, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie Dream House. I also want an Elsa castle.
Love, Finley. Age 5
Dear Santa,
Your elf has been very naughty all Christmas. Can you take him back to the North Pole and give me a new elf? I want a hover board for Christmas. I also want a Ben Ten watch and a candy jar.
Love, Levi, age 5
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want a new bike. I want it to be purple.
Love, Brylin, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a phone for Christmas. I also want new glittery purple shoes. I have been good this year.
Love, Ryleigh, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been sharing my Lego guys with my brother. I have been good. I would like Ninjago Lego guys…I already have red and gold so how about a black one?
Love, Kevin, age 5
Dear Santa,
I love my family. I want a jar of big candy and another present. I have been good this year.
Love, Alliyah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I love to play with my friends. I love you Santa. I want a unicorn for Christmas.
Love, Khloe, age 6
Dear Santa,
Please give me LOL dolls. I also want a ball. And I don’t have a bathing suit…I need a two piece.
Love, August, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch. I also want a Lego Ninjago set. And I want some more drawing paper.
Love, Matthew, age 5
Dear Santa,
Is my elf, Candy Cane, being naughty? I would like some peppermint bark…two boxes. Also, how’s Bernard doing? I saw him in your movie on Disney plus.
Love, Sara Gwen, age 5
Dear Santa,
Is your suit hot or cold? What do your reindeer eat? I would like a toy train for Christmas. I will love you with all my heart if you give me a present.
Love, Rollins, age 5
Dear Santa,
I definitely want a Nintendo Switch. I also want a $10,000 monster truck called Grave Digger. You are the best.
Love, Bowen, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a FitBit for Christmas really bad. My sister already has one. I am going to leave you some cookies.
Love, Libby, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a robot cock roach for Christmas so I can prank my mommy and daddy.
Love, Ben, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a tablet for Christmas. I have been a good boy.
Love, Jaiden, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Causey’s Kindergarten Class at Westside Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a LOL chalet and a Barbie airplane.
Love, Ivy, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like the new Lion King movie and Paw Patrol toys.
Love, Ezekiel, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like an ornament from Amelia Island, a helicopter that I can really fit in and fly, and a teddy bear.
Love, EllaKate, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like spy toys, a journal, and a Kindle.
Love, Mack (age 6)
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a LOL dollhouse, Barbies, and a toy house.
Love,
Chaniya, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like toy cookies.
Love,
Bryson, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like Boxy Girls. They are three boxes that have purses, makeup, shoes, and clothes in them.
Love,
Caroline, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like 100 LOLs, and 100 American Girl dolls, and 100 stuffed animal bears.
Love, Adeline, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a mermaid bathing suit.
Love, Sutton, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like that kit where you can make your own nail polish.
Love, Kendall, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a bunch of Pokemon cards.
Love, Ryan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a yo-yo.
Love, Charlotte, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a skateboard, more Pokemon cards, and a Pokemon book that you can put the cards in.
Love, Lathem, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a punching gloves, a jet, and some paper to color on.
Love, Ryland, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a hooverboard, a Nerf gun, and a Pokemon book with all the characters in it.
Love, Braxton, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a crane truck and 2 walkie talkies (one for me and one for my sister).
Love,
Leland, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a LOL dollhouse, a Baby Alive, and a unicorn with pedals that I can drive. I do not need any regular baby dolls, I have too much.
Love,
Kaylee, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like soccer cones to practice soccer and markers.
Love, Nathan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a Transformer scooter, a skateboard, and a Ninjago playset.
Love, Jase, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a Fortnite game, a Nintendo Switch, and a Fornite jacket.
Love,
Daniel, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like three batman robots (one black, one red, and one blue).
Love,
Zarion, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a box of earrings, a Santa hat, a Barbie jeep with two seats in the back and two seats in the front that I can drive.
Love, Olivia, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I would like a PawPatrol Mighty Lookout Tower, a Spiderman toy, and a PJ Mask toy.
Love, Caleb, age 6
The following letters are from Mrs. Jackson’s Kindergarten Class at Lake Park Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. Thank you for bringing me presents. I love it when it snows and I love your reindeers. I really want three huskies for Christmas.
Love, Nolan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I really want some ninja toys. I have been a good girl. I love when it snows. I am going to leave you some milk and cookies and some carrots for your reindeers.
Love, Braelin, age 6
Dear Santa,
I love Mrs. Claus and Santa. I am going to give you Christmas cookies and some milk. I want a snow white doll because I don’t have one.
Love, Elaina, age 5
Dear Santa,
I really want a boat for Christmas with smoke stacks. I am going to leave carrots for your reindeers. I have a big tree at Meme’s.
Love, Bradley, age 6
Dear Santa,
I love you. I like your beard and want to hug you. I am going to come to your house. I want a tiny Barbie house.
Love, Kenley, age 5
Dear Santa,
I really want a video game for Christmas and lots of toys. I wish I could help you. I hope I get lots of presents.
From Dariel, age 6
Dear Santa,
I think you are nice and handsome. I think you are a good guy. I hope you bring me a Kindle. I have been a good girl.
Love, Abigail, age 5
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas. I want a motorcycle for Christmas. I love words. I love you Santa.
Love, Lavone, age 7
Dear Santa Claus,
I like your sleigh. I want presents. I want a monster truck for Christmas.
From Javaris, age 5
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a baby doll for Christmas. I like your suit. I love Rudolph’s shiny nose.
Love, Lucie, age 7
Dear Santa,
Santa do you like reindeers? Mrs. Claus will make sure everything is right. I want a baby doll that poops, pees and eats.
Love, Maddy, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike for Christmas. I love your sleigh. Would you put sugar water out for your deers? I will put carrots out for your reindeers.
From Luke, age 7
Dear Santa,
I hope you bring me a ninjago movie for Christmas. I like your elves. They are so cool. I like your reindeers.
From Greer, age 6
Dear Santa,
I really like that your elves make the presents and you put the toys under the Christmas tree. I love LOL houses. Please bring me a LOL house.
Love, Cora, age 5
Dear Santa,
I love your reindeers. I really want a toy hedgehog. I love your elves and how they make the toys.
Love, Aria, age 5
Dear Santa,
I love Rudolph. I love Santa’s presents. I really want a robot for Christmas.
From Brantley, age 5
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I want something that I’ve always wanted for my entire life. It’s going to be a stuffed animal, a scrubilow. And I want a Elf on the Shelf and a new nap mat. I hope you have a Merry Christmas Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
Love, Abby, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want some new clothes. I want a bike and a computer. Thank you for the gift you got me at home.
Love, Rodrick, age 6
The following letters are from Mrs. Williams’ Kindergarten Class at Westside Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I would like Hatchimals and a bike. I would like a new doll house, too. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Samantha, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want some new Barbies and new books. Also, some new Barbie clothes. I have been a good girl this year even though I had a few accidents.
Love, Reese, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want new socks. I would like the book about the Three Little Pigs. I have been a good boy this year, and I found the elf.
Love, Paxton, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year and I would like for you to get me a present that I like. I would like a Barbie airplane. Please give my sister a present, too. And give my whole family a present.
Love, Maggie, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want monster trucks, race cars, blocks, and sneakers. I have been good at home and a little bit good at school.
Love, William, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like some Nike shoes and pokemon cards. I have been a good boy this year.
Love,Kai, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like some shoes and a candy cane and some socks. I have been good this year.
Love, Grey, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a laptop and an Ipad with headphones. I want a scooter. That’s all I want. I have been good this year.
Love, Austen, age 5
Dear Santa,
I like my family. Will you bring them some stuff? I want another dog. I have been good this year.
Love, Zoey, age 6
Dear Santa,
I love when you come on Christmas. You are the best Santa. I would like a big Elsa dress and a super long cape. I have been good this year.
Love,Naomi, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing us presents. I want a new jacket. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Malcom, age 5
Dear Santa,
For a Christmas I want a phone, and a tablet. I take medicine every night and I have been a good girl.
Love, Madison, age 5
Dear Santa,
I like you. I will give you ten million cookies. Can you give me a new scooter? I have been good this year.
Love, Owen, age 5
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa. I will help you bring everyone presents. I would really like a police vehicle that I can drive. I want it to be a four seater so two can ride in the front and two can ride in the back.
Love, Simon, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a boat with a remote control. I have been good at home.
Love, Mason, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car. I would like a map of the United States of America. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Finnick, age 5
Dear Santa,
I love you. You give us toys. I would like a Barbie house with LOL dolls. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Allison, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed bunny and a stuffed zebra. I have been good this year.
Love, Ashlyn, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a dinosaur because that’s my favorite and a diamond pick ax. I have been good this year.
Love, Andrew, age 5
Dear Santa,
Santa is really nice. You are the best. I would like a unicorn. I would like to sing you a song I came up with. I have been good this year.
Love, Chloe, age 6
Dear Santa,
You are nice. You have a black belt. I would like a go kart and a jeep. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Tripp, age 5
The following letters were written by Mrs. Chavarria and Mrs. Day’s Kindergarten Class at Clyattville Elementary:
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like so Legos and a new pair of shoes. My teacher said I am a real good student.
Love Angel, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want LOL dolls, lip gloss, YumYums dolls, and hair blingers for Christmas. I want to get my little sister who is not born yet some baby toys. I want my mom to be glad so a nice pillow and for my dad needs new customers.
Love, Shon’Niyha, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want headphones and a tablet and for my baby brother a new bottle and for my mom a new door and for my daddy a hat and all of us a four-wheeler and my sister needs a LOL doll.
Love Amir, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a four-wheeler and my brother some baby toys and candy for my parents. Merry Christmas.
Love Kennedy, age 5
Dear Santa,
“For Christmas I want a red Spiderman car and blue boots.
Love Miguel, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a princess doll, a camera and new shoes for Christmas. I want a new warm blanket for my mom for Christmas.
Love Patricia, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll, a Frozen II doll, a princess doll and new shoes with pretty shoes laces for Christmas.
Love Emmalee, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Spiderman toy, a Spiderman car and Spiderman clothes for Christmas.
Love Aaron, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Spiderman car, a toy airplane, so I can fly it in the sky and snow for Christmas.
Love Dalton, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car, a truck, new clothes and shoes and snow for Christmas.
Love Keaton, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a tank car, a remote control race car and a shield with a sword for Christmas.
Love Eduardo, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll with the doll house and scary things for my brother and eight things for my mommy. I wish you a Merry Christmas and why can’t it snow?
Love Karmyn, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want pie, a doll, a Shopkins book, new shoes and some fruit. Merry Christmas!
Love Rosario, age 5
Dear Santa,
I was good. I want some clothes, a doll and a princess doll with a house for Christmas.
Love Joslin, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a transformer and a transformer large truck to put it in. I would like some new clothes and shoes, too.
Love Jude, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a kitchen set and Baby Life Doll for Christmas. I would like a phone for my brother. I have been good a school.
Love Knori, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want some toys, a game and a new big bike for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love Benjamin, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good at school. I want an Apple watch for Christmas like my teacher. Merry Chriatmas
Love Azuly, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a dog, a pink dress, a white dress, a train, new shoes and make-up for Christmas. I want a picture and a book for my teacher, Mrs. Chavarria.
Love Angel S., age 5
Dear Santa,
I want an Apple watch for Christmas. I want a baby shark toy for my baby brother and a Batman toy for my other brother. I want some pretty nails for me and my sister, too. For my other sister a new real phone. I want perfume for my mommy and new boots for my daddy.
Love Alexa, age 6
The following letters were written by Mrs. Veal’s Kindergarten Class at Westside Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a Rapunzel lego tower set. Thank you very much.
Love, Parker, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a nerf gun . Thank you very much.
Love, Majors, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like real makeup and a Cindy Lou doll. Thank you very much.
Love, Reese, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a necklace. Thank you very much.
Love, Riley, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a drone. Thank you very much.
Love, De’Tyler, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like beyblades. Thank you very much.
Love, Zion, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a bike. Thank you very much.
Love, Christopher, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a dinosaur robot. Thank you very much.
Love, Kash Bradley, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control car. Thank you very much.
Love, Aiden, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like lion king shoes. Thank you very much.
Love, Landyn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control car and a candy monster. Thank you very much.
Love, Cannon, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like an American Girl doll. Thank you very much.
Love, Scarlett, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a LOL doll. Thank you very much.
Love, Ayana, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a nerf gun and a train. Thank you very much.
Love, Tyler, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a Lionel train set. Thank you very much.
Love, KJ, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a race car track. Thank you very much.
Love, Oliver, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a toy truck and a race car track. Thank you very much.
Love, Kallie, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a Hatchimals WOW . Thank you very much.
Love, Anne, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a pair of skates and a scooter. Thank you very much.
Love, Lilah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a toy train and a tractor. Thank you very much.
Love, Jakarius, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a trampoline. Thank you very much.
Love, Sebastian, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a batmobile. Thank you very much.
Love, Tristan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a batmobile. Thank you very much.
Love, Eli, age 6
The following letters are from Mrs. Biddle’s Kindergarten Class at Westside Elementary:
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving us all the presents you can and for everything that you can be. Can you get me a typewriter so I can write letters?
Love, Shiloh, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you for keeping us safe. I want a train and a dollhouse.
Love, Nevaeh, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a train track.
Love, Jamarcus, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a costume lizard like a Gecko so I can stick on the wall and I want a ninja turtle car to stick on the wall.
Love, Justice, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a light saber and a skateboard for Christmas!
Love, Morgan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a green remote control race car. Thank you for your gifts!
Love, Colson, age 6
Dear Santa,
I know 1 thing I want, a bow and arrow set.
Love, Andrew, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Hot Wheels Fire Drone. Thank you!
Love, Cameron, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want 110 balloons so can blow them up. Maybe a baby gun so I can shoot toys. Thank you!
Love, Hadley, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want some make up because I like to be pretty!
Love you, Silah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a Frozen bike because my other one is too little for me. I also want a round swing that is made out of a net and it hangs from the swing set. Thanks!
Love, Brantley, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a blue remote control car because I like them.
Love, Tyler, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a toy crane to hang stuff from. I also want a train to play with. I have been good.
Love, Naitik, age 5
Dear Santa,
I got a lot of things on my list. Boxing gloves to play with my dad. I want an iPod 5, a pink BB gun to shoot squirrels with, a make up set-but I already have mascara- and a pink drum set because I like to play the drums. Maybe a blue zip line too. I need a lock for my door so I can relax on my couch.
Love, Landreigh, age 5
Dear Santa,
I don’t want to tell you I’ve been good, because I know my mom already calls you. My mom said I could get 2 things from her and that you’ll get the rest. I want a JoJo sing-along and a Barbie doll with black hair that you can put glitter in and it turns rainbow. I’ll let you pick out the rest. Thanks Santa.
Love, Nora, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a blue bike so I can play with my brothers. I also want a toy remote control car that I can control the car with the remote. That’s it.
Love, Gibson, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me presents. I would like an orange remote control car because they’re really cool.
Love, Teddy, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a JoJo car- it’s not really fast- I had one when I was 4, it was a Frozen one, but we moved to another state and we left it at our old house because it wouldn’t fit in the car. I also want to go the JoJo concert. My mom said she would take me, but I know it’s a lot of money, so maybe you could do it instead. I want a Ryan’s mystery egg. That’s it. Thanks!
Love, Tehya, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll because I love to play with them. I want the stuffed animal, Woody, from the Toy Story since Toy Story is my favorite movie. Thank you!!
Love, Lemon Rose, age 5
Dear Santa,
I saw some Nerf guns online when I was looking at my mom’s phone. Maybe you could get those. That’s all I can think of.
Love, Emily, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a robot for Christmas because I like them. I want a dragon that flies in the air.
Love Tyeson, age 6
The following letters are from Ms. Hedgecock’s Kindergarten Class at Hahira Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? May I please have a motorcycle with a remote for Christmas? Thank you! Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the presents in one night? May I please have a skateboard for Christmas?Thank you!
Love, Dawson
Dear Santa,
How do you stay up so late? May I please have a Bakugan toy for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Dezmond
Dear Santa,
How do you get to everyone’s house in one night? May I please have Jumbo Pokemon Cards for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
How old are you? May I please have a scooter for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Connor
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the toys in one night? May I please have Shopkins for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Mallory
Dear Santa,
How does your sleight move? May I please have a Nintendo Switch for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa,
How do you go down the chimney? May I please have a Dream House for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Ahmiya
Dear Santa,
How do you make all your presents? May I please have Disney car figurines for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Maillen
Dear Santa,
How do you go down the chimney? May I please have a Barbie Set for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Elli
Dear Santa,
How do you stay up all night? May I please have a dolly for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
What do you feed your reindeer? May I please have the Legendary Pokemon toy for Christmas?Thank you!
Love, Brentley
Dear Santa,
How does Rudolph fly the sleigh all night? May I please have Shopkins for Christmas? Thank you! Love, Kendyl
Dear Santa,
How do you go down the chimney? May I please have a bicycle for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Conor
Dear Santa,
Does Mrs. Claus make all those cookies for you? May I please have something to make booby traps for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Alaina
Dear Santa,
How do you get to the North Pole? May I please have a brand new dog for Christmas? Thank you! Love, Adalyn
Dear Santa,
Why is your hair connected to your beard? May I please have a Slime Maker for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Shelby
Dear Santa,
How do your elves make toys? May I please have a Smart Watch for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Abigail
Dear Santa,
How do you fly over the houses? May I please have a new bike for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Caiden
Dear Santa,
How do you stay up all night? May I please have a toy car for Christmas? Thank you!
Love, Makai
Dear Santa,
How do you get down the chimney? May I please have the Godzilla toy for Christmas? Thank you! Love, Grayson
The following letters are from Mrs. Wheeler and Mrs. Carter’s Kindergarten Class at Moulton-Branch Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a P. J. Mak hdqrtrs.
Luv, Kaleb age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a LOL doll and a Barbie doll.
Love, Olivia age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a LOL and OMG doll.
Love, Allie age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a LOL doll and a tede br.
Love, Bella age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a Barbie house and a dog.
Love, Zoey age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a Pwr Rangr and a Suprman robot.
Love, Nash age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me an xbox.
Love, Jaxon age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a LOL doll and a Barbie house.
Love, Kayleigh age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a glitter LOL doll and a doll house.
Love, Shiloh age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a robot.
Love, Kameron age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a football yonfon (uniform) and a real football too.
Love, Drew age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a remote contrl car.
Love, Korsaun age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a pwr rangr.
Love, Garren age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a xbox 4 and a cat.
Love, Issac age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me an xbox and a football.
Love, Dominic age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Lambert’s Kindergarten Class at Dewar Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I want a dollhouse for Christmas. Thank you.
Love, Sklyar, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll Dreamhouse, with a button on the roof, so I can talk to Barbie. I want a Frozen castle. Thank you.
Love, Lyrica, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Nerf Blaster. Thank you.
Love, James, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll. Thank you.
Love, Lauren, age, 5
Dear Santa,
I want to have an Elsa house, and a baby LOL doll. I want a toy bird. I want an Ana doll, too.
Love, Amalia, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll house. I want a real parrot and a real cat.
Love, Marianna, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a toy bird and an LOL doll. I want a spiderman for my brothers. Thank you.
Love, Juliana, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a log truck. Thank you.
Love, Grayson, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a basketball goal and a new hula hoop. Thank you.
Love, Carter, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want ten Nerf guns and I want Nike clothes and Nike shoes. Thank you.
Love, Maddox, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll and a bird that talks. I also want a baby doll and new shoes.
Love, Tori, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll that has playdough food. I want a twistie pet that has lipstick in the middle. I want a real cat.
Love, Willow, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll. I want a Hatchimal.
Love, Milania, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a T-Rex toy and dinosaur books. I want a stretchy toy. Thank you.
Love, Camdyn, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, and X-Box, and a TV. Thank you.
Love, Peyton, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Miles Morales jacket and shoes. I want a toy Miles Morales and a big batman, and a tiger, and a Shark Bite Pirate Ship.
Love, Herman, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want an X-Box controller, and I want an LOL for my sister. I want a basketball and a Superman toy. Thank you.
Love, Jase, age 6
Dear Santa,
Can I have a moving dinosaur with a remote control and a Hot Wheel track.
Love, Zion, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a real Transformer Bumblebee and a Spiderman game, and an X-Box.
Love, Ximiorion, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch.
Love, Tyler, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want toy cars for Christmas.
Love, Lyden, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want toy cars, play dough, and a family trip to Disney.
Love, Kayden, age 6
The following letters are from Mrs. Bell’s Kindergarten class at Lake Park Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I would like to get a dirt bike and a laptop. I was good this year. My brother wants a computer and my sister wants a barbie doll.
Love, Kyree, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a mini dollhouse, new arts and crafts and some barbies. I need new earrings too.
Love, Peyton, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, a ring and a new truck for my daddy. I have been good this year!
Love, Eli, age 6
Dear Santa,
Please give me a LOL snow bus and a Rip stick. I want a Jojo doll.
Love, Kaisyn, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want an electric dirt bike and an RC car. I want blocks to build a tower.
Love, JJ, age 5
Dear Santa,
I love you! I want a new Ipad for Christmas. You’re the best!
Love, Haley, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Chevrolet toy truck and a semi-truck too. I have been good this year.
Love, Jason, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want all the Toy Story 4 toys even Forky. I also want magnets and a Paw Patrol couch.
Love, Christopher, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you elf for moving the magnet to 29. I want a toy dragon and a frog with white beads in them.
Love, Caleb, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a bicycle and also some snow. I have been good this year.
Love, Jahan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I like what you gave my mother. Thank you for what you gave me last year. I would like a Barbie Dream house and my mom would like a brand new sofa.
Love, Jahliyah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed unicorn, Barbie clothes and a Barbie house. I love you!
Love, Makenna, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thank you for delivering presents. I want a toy motorcycle, a toy human and a toy dirt bike.
Love, Jamison, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want an American Girl Doll with a dog and a teddy bear, a bunk bed for the American Girl Doll and a kitchen for them to cook. How do your reindeer sleep?
Love, Lyric, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want an elf for Christmas, an Ipad, and an Elsa dress and hair. I also want fake fingernails.
Love, Lyza, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a mini-bike, a dirt bike and a fake gun. I also want a Nerf gun and a candy cane.
Love, Zander, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a blue bike with pedals, a monster truck toy and a toy motorcycle.
Love, Asher, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want new shoes like New Balance, an LOL doll and a puzzle. Who is your favorite elf?
Love, Emma, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a new white vanity with drawers and a chair under it, an LOL doll, and new Barbies.
Love, Cadence, age 5
Dear Santa,
Can my little brother James have ten dinosaurs and my mom have a frying pan that’s 2 inches long? I would like a Barbie Doll and clothes for her and my dad wants a printer.
Love, Natalie, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a bike and a scooter. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Abrey, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Hoverboard and a Nintendo Switch. I also want more Legos and another football.
Love, Michael, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Weldon’s Kindergarten Class at Hahira Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly on their own? Can you bring me slime and Kinetix sand for Christmas? I love my mom!
From, Alli, age 5
Dear Santa,
What do the reindeer eat? Can you bring me a toy monkey and a doll? See you soon!
From, Annalyn, age 6
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the toys? Can you bring me a toy choo choo train and a T-rex? I have been good!
From, Blake, age 5
Dear Santa,
How cold is it at the North Pole? Can you bring me a makeup kit and nail polish? Have a safe trip!
From, Brenna, age 5
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the toys fast? Can you bring me a new bike and a football glove? I have been good!
From, Bryan, age 6
Dear Santa,
How can the reindeer fly? Can you bring me a TV for my room? I have been good!
From, Colby, age 5
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? Can you bring me a remote control monster truck and Legos? I have been really good!
From, Cole, age 5
Dear Santa,
How cold is the North Pole? Can you bring me a colossal smash t-rex and 2 Spiderman walkie talkies to talk to each other with? I have been good!
From, Dawson, age 5
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the presents in one night? Can you bring me a toy bus and a toy city? I have been good!
From, Eli, age 6
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver the presents? Can you bring me a
Spiderman car and a Batman toy? I have been good!
From, Elijah, age 6
Dear Santa,
How did you make your sleigh? Can you bring me a Barbie house and a LOL house? I love you!
From, Eliza, age 5
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer get magic? Can you bring me a little owl that flies and a little helicopter? I love you!
From, Elseigh, age 6
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the presents in one night? Can you bring me an Oni Lego? I’ve been good!
From, Everett, age 5
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? Can you bring me a gold chain and some fake gold teeth? I have been good!
From, Genesis, age 6
Dear Santa,
How do you make the toys? Can you bring me some Ben Ten toys and Batman toys? I’m being good!
From, Jace, age 6
Dear Santa,
How do you get the presents? Can you bring me a Baby Alive with food and a cry baby with doctor set? I love you!
From, Kaesha, age 6
Dear Santa,
How cold is it at the North Pole? Can you bring me a LOL doll and a train? I love you!
From, Keeleigh, age 6
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? Can you bring me a go cart and a ranger? I’ve been good!
From, Kruz, age 5
Dear Santa,
What do the reindeer eat? Can you bring me a bike and a stuffed animal? I have been good!
From, Penelope, age 5
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Can you bring me a shark plane and a shark submarine? I’ve been good!
From, Zac, age 5
Dear Santa,
What do the reindeer eat? Can you bring me a stuffed unicorn? Have a safe trip!
From, Zoe, age 6
The following letters were written by Mrs. Turner’s Kindergarten students at Dewar Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Sonic the Hedgehog toy.
Love, Malachi, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a real dog for Christmas.
Love, Isaiah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would like a My Little Pony. Thank you!
Love, Sawyer, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a Playstation 4 game for Christmas. I have been a good boy.
Love, Adrian Lawrence, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like games for Christmas. Thank you Santa!
Love, Wyatt, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would like five L.O.L Confetti Pops for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Gianna, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a princess crown and dress for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Melanie, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Woody toy this year.
Love, Jamari, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a fairies, unicorns, and ponies for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Genesis, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a unicorn for Christmas. Thank you Santa!
Love, Birdie, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Scruff a Luv pet for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Violet, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuffed elf for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy!
Love, Bryson, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I want a Lego Newbury Haunted High School set for Christmas. Thank you.
Love, Dominic, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a sandbox for Christmas. Thank you.
Love, Adrian, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I want a L.O.L. doll for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Journei, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like mermaid that can swim for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl!
Love, Eliana, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like L.O.L. dolls for Christmas.
Love, Paris, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I want a Hot Wheels toy for Christmas. Santa, you are the best!
Love, Jayden, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a trampoline for Christmas.
Love, Alice, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a Spiderman and Venom toy for Christmas. I have been a good boy.
Love, Isaiah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone for Christmas. I have been a good girl.
Love, Tyliah, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Bush’s’ Kindergarten Class at Hahira Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
How do you fly? May I please have a fidget spinner?
Love, Gage, age 6
Dear Santa,
Is my sister on the bad list because she slammed the door on me? May I please have an LOL Doll?
Love, KaiLynn, age 5
Dear Santa,
How do you make the reindeer? May I please have a spiderman toy?
Love, Cliffton, age 5
Dear Santa,
How do you make the elves magical? May I please have a gold chain?
Love, Braedyn, age 5
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? May I please have a fidget spinner?
Love, Silas age 6
Dear Santa,
How do you make all the toys? May I please have 100 squishies?
Love, Olivia. age 5
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? May I please have a chromebook?
Love, Calli. age 5
Dear Santa,
How do you make all the toys? May I please have a new bike?
Love, Jase. age 6
Dear Santa,
Do you like hot chocolate? May I please have a TV?
Love, Jaxxon. age 5
Dear Santa,
Do you like that I am on the nice list? May I please have a golden sniper rifle?
Love, Tanner age 5
Dear Santa,
How can the elves get magic? May I please have a toy elf?
Love, Brodie. age 5
Dear Santa,
How long does it take to pack the presents? May I please have a train?
Love, Gabriel. age 5
Dear Santa,
How do you make a doll? May I please have a unicorn rocking horse?
Love, Layla. age 5
Dear Santa,
How do you make the toys? May I please have a LOL doll?
Love, Vivian. age 6
Dear Santa,
How do you make a toy? May I please have a Pete the Cat book?
Love, Ayden. age 6
Dear Santa,
How do you make toy elves? May I please have a laser tag game?
Love, Waylon age 5
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? May I please have a blue sparkling diamond
Love, Amara age 5
Dear Santa,
Do you have a dog? May I please have a bike?
Love, Jack. age 5
Dear Santa,
May I please have a bike?
Love, Brandon. age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Chmielewski’s Kindergarten Class at Lake Park Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I want a four wheeler and a camera.
Love, Deccan, age 5
Dear Santa,
Can I have a lego box? I’ve been good for four days.
Love, Maurice, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house that comes with Barbies.
Love, Taraji, age 6
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want a motorcycle.
Love, Lillyann, age 5
Dear Santa,
I wish I had two unicorns and a real gingerbread man.
Love, Adalynn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie pool house with Skipper and Barbie and Chelsea and Stacy. And one last thing, I want them to have a bathing suit.
Love, Isabella, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a big shark toy house that I can play with. The shark is a megalodon shark.
Love, Zane, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a toy bow and arrow that comes with arrows that have suction cups on them so they can stick.
Love, Levi, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a pikachu shirt.
Love, Merrit, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a pogo stick.
Love, Kael, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want unicorn that can change it’s wings, eyes, and horn.
Love, Lilli, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want doctor’s kit for animals. I want a bike without training wheels.
Love, Ellis Claire, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a four wheeler. I want an iphone.
Love, Kamden, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want the Descendants Barbie dolls. I want a unicorn slime ball.
Love, Caroline, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard.
Love, Adalyn, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a reindeer costume that can fly and an elf costume that can fly. I want a Luvabella newborn doll.
Love, Scarlet, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want some camo crocs for Christmas. I also want a BB gun.
Love, Jackson, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a shotgun.
Love, Tyler, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll.
Love, Mari, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a train that I can get on and play outside with it.
Love, I’Yanna, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a LEGO joker game. I want a LEGO spaceship.
Love, Tony, age 6
The following letters are from Mrs. Dykes’ Kindergarten Class at Lake Park Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I want a toy car please. I want a train set. I want an action figure.
Love, Tristen, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want to have a bike. And I want a toys for Christmas. I want for get more toys.
Love, Clinton, age 6
Dear Santa,
I wish I can have L.O.L. stuff, L.O.L. bicycle, L.O.L. motorcycle, L.O.L. makeup. Thank you, Santa.
I love you, Ivy, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want from Santa Claus L.O.L.’s. And I want is a toy doll and a L.O.L. house too.
I love you, Emma, age 6
Dear Santa,
My name is Ashlynn and I want some Barbie toys, please bring them to me. That is all I want, Santa.
Love, Ashlynn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want an electric scooter. I want a bike. I want an L.O.L. Doll.
Love, Blair, age 5
Dear Santa,
I miss you. I wish I could call you. I want L.O.L.’s.
Love, Scarlett-Anne, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board. I want a blanket. I want some new pajamas.
Love, Will, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a bicycle with two tires. Then I will get a seat. I want a hat with a helmet and then you have a bag with stuff in it with bubblegum for my sisters so they can be so pretty and so nice.
Love, Taylen, age 5
Dear Santa,
Can I have a bicycle, please? And a motorcycle, a toy one. And a book.
Love, Cayden, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want bicycle. I want toy gun. I miss you.
Love, Nathan, age 5
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a steam scooter? Can I please have a Nerf gun that has thirty bullet holders on each side? Can I please have some Crazy Art?
Love, Toby, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a four-wheeler with a motor. An electric scooter. A dirt bike with a motor. And a skateboard.
Love, Rex, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a big pink play truck. I want a big doll. And I want a Barbie Doll that comes with a big house.
Love, Logan, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a mermaid tail for Christmas. That’s it!
Love, Kyleigh, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a bike. I want a brand new scooter. And I also want a toy reindeer from Frozen. And I want Elsa stuff and that’s all.
Love, Alaina, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa, thanks. I want a Batman toy, nothing else.
Love, Drew, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a present, I want a P.S. game, I want a iPhone, a Nintendo Switch, and happy Christmas. I want a car when I get older. That’s all.
Love, Servar, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want to see you, Santa. I want a necklace, earrings, bracelets, glasses, some pencils, race cars, and that’s it.
Love, Wheylin, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a four-wheeler and a hover board. I want an electric scooter. I want a big kitchen set.
Love, Nora, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Reynolds Kindergarten Class at J.L. Lomax Elementary:
Dear Santa,
My name is Ezekiel. I am 6 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: cowboy hat, Fortnite Playstation, Remote Control Car. I will be sure to leave some cooks and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Ezekiel
Dear Santa,
My name is Logan. I am 5 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: Wrestling John Cena, toy car, a dirt bike. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
My name is Jonathan. I am 7 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: toys, phone. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Jonathan
Dear Santa,
My name is Josue. I am 6 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: toy train, Christmas Tree. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Josue
Dear Santa,
My name is Amir. I am 5 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: toys, playstation 4, books. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Amir
Dear Santa,
My name is Mariana. I am 6 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: castle of Elsa, clothes, phone. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Mariana
Dear Santa,
My name is Marilyn. I am 5 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents:toys, clothes, money. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Marilyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Kam’ron. I am 6 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: clothes, toys, iPad. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Kam’ron
Dear Santa,
My name is Presley. I am 5 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents:clothes, sled. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Presley
Dear Santa,
My name is Daymerius. I am 5 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: motorcycle, toys, phone. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Daymerius
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaime. I am 6 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: phone, clothes, remote control car. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Jaime
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayden. I am 6 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: Jordan shoes, nerf gwn, clothes. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Zayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Jose. I am 7 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: clothes, toys, phone. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Jose
Dear Santa,
My name is Anthony. I am 6 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: inone(iPad), phone, toys. I will be sure to leave some cookis and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Anthony
Dear Santa,
My name is Makenzie. I am 5 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: clolthes, doll, toys. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry.
Thanks Santa!
Love, Makenzie
Dear Santa,
My name is Eliannis. I am 6 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: food, toys, phone. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Eliannis
Dear Santa,
My name is Preston. I am 6 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: toys, phone. I will be sure to leave some cookes and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Preston
Dear Santa,
My name is Areli. I am 5 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: toys, phone, clothes. I will be sure to leave some cookies and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Areli
Dear Santa,
My name is Tahlia. I am 5 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: toys, clothes, trampoline. I will be sure to leave some cookiee and milk out in case you get hungry. Thanks Santa!
Love, Tahlia
The following letters are from Mrs. Mccoggle’s Kindergarten Class at Pinevale Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. For Crismis (Christmas) I want anuther ride for crismis.
Josiah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a guid (good) buiy (boy). Kn (can) yuw (you) bi (buy) me a miski (motorcycle).
King, age 5
Dear Santa,
I like m (my) bd (baby doll).
Journee, age 5
Dear Santa,
I hav (have) bn (been) a gut (good) grob (girl) . Wud (Would) you get me
a pik faseg huvbod (pink flashing hoverboard)?
Aaliyah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I been so good. I wot (want) a hoverboard.
Treylan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have bee (been) a oog (good) kid. Plz (please) get me a poc (park).
Jase, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have ben (been) gud (good). I want a scootr (scooter).
Quentin, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been a goo (good) kid. Poc (please) git (get) a ninja turtles gam
(game).
Kelson, age 6
Dear Santa,
I h (have) been good. I want a hoverboard.
Kallen, age 7
Dear Santa,
I had been a gud (good) boy. I want a Xbox.
Jaylen, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Simba riding toy.
Marquez
Dear Santa,
I hiv (have) been good. I want a truck.
Kyler, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a bb dol (baby doll).
Madilyn, age 5
Dear Santa,
I bin (been) a gud (good) biy (boy). Will you gem (get me) a gpd (game
controller)
Jayceon, age 5
Dear Santa,
I bin (been) a g grl (good girl). I wut (want) a Elsa.
Taylor, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a baby alive.
Adrianna, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a computer.
Jakiyah, age 6
The following letters are from Dr. Gibbs Kindergarten Class at Pinevale Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I want a dream home. I be gud.
Michaela, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a drt bik (dirt bike) for Christmas.
Jalik, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a bc (bike) for Christmas. I hav (have) bn (been) gu (good).
Khristopher, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a los (lots) of dress for Christmas. I hep (help) my mom.
Aaniyah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a psth (present) for Christmas bc (because) I like it.
Camilla, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a musc (motorcycle) for Christmas. I ben (been) good Santa
because I hap (help) my mom.
King, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a dog for Christmas.
Gecarri, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a habrd (hoverboard) for Christmas. I love Santa.
Jalynn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll with a baby bed. I be good that is why I want toys for Christmas.
Raelynn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a sud (sword) for Christmas. I bin (been) gud (god) at sulew
(school).
Zayden, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a to (toy) for Christmas.
Charlie, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a sowin mcen (sewing machine) in have los (lots) uv (of) thagz (things) because it is cool and it is perde (pretty).
Serenity, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a bik (bike) for Christmas. I hav (have) bid (been) gud (good).
Jeremiah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a bp (bike) for Christmas. I hav (have) ban (been) go (good),
Zyanna, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a db (doll). I hd (have) b (been) g (good).
Mckinley, age 5
Dear Santa,
I wanta mrdsg (motorcycle) for Christmas. I hgv (have) b (been) giud (good).
Zi’Cchaeus, age 5
The following letters are from Ms. Johnson’s Kindergarten Class at Pinevale Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I have ben gud. I wat a fon for Christmas.
Love, Javoris R.
Dear Santa,
I wat a truk. I wat a TV. I have ben gud. I love you.
Love, Kylen H.
Dear Santa,
I wan a ifvon. I hav ben rele gud.
Love, Zykhari W.
Dear Santa,
I wat a drt bic just lik my frnds. I hav ben gud this yr.
Love, Josiah Mc.
Dear Santa,
I wat a big brbe hos (Barbie House) and a Cristms tre. I have ben gud. I Lov you.
Island N.
Dear Santa,
I have bn gud. I wot a ifon because it is fun. I like a drt bik to and a biskl (bicycle). See you son (soon).
Love, Logan E.
Dear Santa,
I have ben gud this yr. I wut a pink babe dol.
Love, Serenity M.
Dear Santa,
I hav ben gud. I wat a black truk. I wil play wit my truk. I lov you.
Love, Jayceon M.
Dear Santa,
I have ben rele gd. I wat a rel pupe (real Puppy) I wil tak cr (take care) of my pupe. See you sn (soon). Love, Kamaree L.
Dear Santa,
I hv bn gd (I have been Good). I wat a rastrc (racetrack).
Love, Randy W.
Dear Santa,
I have been gud. I wat a nf (nerf) gun.
Love, Braydon J.
Dear Santa,
I wat a kitn st (kitchen set) and I wat a cln st (cleaning set) I hav ben gvd.
Love, Kemani K.
Dear Santa,
I hv ben gud. I wt a bd st (bed set). I wt a dl (doll).
Love, Caramel R.
Dear Santa,
I hav bin gud. Can I hav a ifon and a scabod (skateboard) and a robot dog. I wat evedg (everything). I will see you son (soon).
Love, Shy S.
Dear Santa,
I wut a ifon because I have ben gud. I wat a nrf gun. I wat a batman toy.
Love, Layden S.
Dear Santa,
I have ben gud. I wat a ifon and a hurbd (hover board) and
a babe dol.
Love, Malesha P
Dear Santa,
I have ben gud. I wat a mot ctrl kr (remote control car). Com my hos.
Love Vinnie H.
The following letters are from Ms. Castrillo’s Kindergarten Class at Pinevale Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve been good all year. For Christmas I would like a baby dll, some prtnd fods (pretend food), and a Christmas trey (tree).
Thank you, Skyie, age 6
Dear Santa,
I hop You are well. I’ve been god all year. For Christmas i would like a Jwock (stuffed bear), a Barbie house, And A Toy stwe Mve (movie).
Thank you, Paradise, age 5
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve been goob all year. This year I want a LOL, a baby Lin (alive), and a cmozL. (catch a mole).
Thank you for reading my letter, Khristina, age 6
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve been good all year. This year I wanta phone, a LOL, and a puppy.
Thank you for reading my litter, Kanisia, age 6
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve bee good all year. For Christmas I would like hairbows, a, hek ke dol (Hello Kitty doll), and a chlz Kaqcq (Chelsea camper).
Your Friend, Madison, age 6
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve tried hard to be good. For Christmas I would like a Barbie house, a bike, and a baby oldl.
Thank you for reading my letter, T’yana, age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. I’ve been good all year. This year I want a motorcycle, a Bike, and a doverBoard.
Thank you, Jayceon, age 6
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve been goo.d all year. This year I want a toy garbage trvck, a hoverbottd (hoverboard), and a bike.
Martinel, age 5
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve tried hard to be good. For Chirstmas I would like a Barbie doll, a hairbow, and a LOL.
Thank You, Kamaria, age 5
Dear Santa,
I hope You aRe well. I’ve been good all year. For Christmas I would like a LOL, a PuPPy, and a Phone.
Thank You, Diamond, age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. I’ve been good all year. For Christmas I would like. a nerf gun, a hoverboard, and a bike.
Thank you for reading my letter, Jaylen, age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. I’ve been good. all year. This ye. ar I want a toy dirt bike and a movercycle.
Your Friend, Irvin, age 6
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. I ve been good all year. This year I want a LOL, a hairbow, and a hoverboard.
Thank you for reading my letter, Armony, age 6
The following letters are from Mrs. Davis’ Kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I want a microphone for Christmas please.
Love, Keelan
Dear Santa,
HOW R U? PLES bRING ME A TRAN aNd Pad PTRL. Thenk U.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
IS IT Snoin? I Wot A DOL HOS. Mere CHRISMAS.
Love, Isabella
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a hvrbrd and ht wlz plz. I hatv bn gd all yer.
Love, Kaidence
Dear Santa,
How is Rodof? Can I Get a Doll? Dear Santas I HOP Thet you is ok.
Love, Trinity
Dear Santa,
Hao is RODOF? I Like to Hav a Huvrbd. Dear Santa I Hop you kum.
Love, Alistair
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? For Christmas I would like a Transformer and a Black Panther mask. Be careful on your way!
Love, Chandler
Dear Santa,
Wer is Rudolf? PLAZ BREG Me a LOL HWS and a kar! Mere Kresms!
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
Is iT coD iN the Nrth Pol? I WoD lik a hvr brd. Be saf wif Rudof.
Love, Mariah
Dear Santa,
How Is rodof? Will you bring me Pokemon gam? Thank you.
Love, Wayne
Dear Santa,
I WiL SLep in The lving rm. I wnt a Pokemon gam. I belev in you.
Love, Todd
Dear Santa,
WhR is RUdof? I WAT Rapunsl. Be Krful.
Love, Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
IS it cod? I wut mune and red Jordns shos. I love you.
Love, Taelyn
Dear Santa,
Hi are you Felen good? Kan you brno a BaB dol? Mere Chrsms.
Love, Taylor
Dear Santa,
Is it snowing? Pez bring me LOL Do lhs. See you son.
Love, Gracelyn
Dear Santa,
Ho r you? Can you Brn me a dinusr? R you ok at The nrTh PoL?
Love, Lovanzo
Dear Santa,
Ho ar u? Cud u beNg Me a elctrk scootr? Be crful!
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. Will you please bring me an IPhone. Be careful. See you soon.
Love, Alijah
Dear Santa,
HW is tHe NRtH PoL? I WLD LiK A TABLT AnD A KoWch. C U SN.
Love, Rico
Dear Santa,
HOQ do elf fli? I wAt Hot WheLs. I wat a NiNhA. Gudby.
Love, Kessiah
The following letters are from Mrs. Godwin’s First Grade Class at Sallas Mahone Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
Santa, I what a huvrbord for Chrismas and I whot a babelif and a whi b kod a TV too. Unicorn and I whant a apl whoch and I what a game that is pop the pig.
Love, Chari’ty, age 7
Dear Santa,
I have been so awesome this year, And I wish I can go on the polar express train to come visit you. I wish that I can have cool toys too. I wish I had a Lambo, and to visit a youtuber.
Love, Trey, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been good this yrah. Can I have three LOL DOLL and three OMG DOLL?
Love, Za’Riya, age 6
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. I reily waint a colering kit. And a painting kit. And a slime kit. And a skouter. And 3 tikits to go to DisneyWorld.
Love, Ruby, age 6
Dear Santa,
I been super graet in school this year. And I deazir a light saveir that is blue. Pease tell jegal bells to pease don’t make as mach mess thank you.
Love, Ava, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a big big big big lego set. And I also want a grimreapr costyoom. And a bigr Lego set. And 1—more lego sets. And a jack in the puinkin King.
Love, Loga, age 6
Dear Santa,
I was so good I desur a super man, a trex, a batman spiderman, and santa claus toy. I miss you Santa.
Love, Messiah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I what a phon for Christmas. I love Christmas eve.
Love, Jan Piere’, age 8
Dear Santa,
I want a pet fish that is piek. Plees can you get me one with a plant inside it plees. And also get me twistee Pet. I want yoonucorn that can liet up.
Love, Riley, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Crismis I want a baby alive. It can lufe and cry also I can feed it. Also I want a new ferwey jakeit that has pokeits becus on cold days my hands are so cold because I don’t have pokits so I want pokits.
Love, Kinsley, age 6
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! I want a ten feet tall stuffed unicorn! And all the LOL dolls. Can I have a real dream hose? A unicorn robot wood be nice! You are the best Santa ever!
Love, Presley, age 6
Dear Santa,
I love you this is why I should get presints. I’v bine realy good. I’ve bine doing my worck and made friends. This is wat I want LOL stuff, barby stuff, Icecreem macr.
Love, Harmony, age 7
Dear Santa,
I bin vere vere vere good. I want a huvrbord!!!
Love, Knute, age 6
Dear Santa,
Been good. Can I get a PS4 for Christmas and a watc
Love, Aydn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want some LOL dools. And some slim. I want make up. And I want a baby alive.
Love, Calayah, age 7
Dear Santa,
I ben vere good. Ples give me a Elsa huors that can moof and a Elsa doll and a Elsa kar.
Love, Bella, age 6
Dear Santa,
I wile want knedstic snd that is purple and Fozin Moove 2 trehoz lego.
Love, Anna, age 6
Dear Santa,
I ben exra gud this yr. I wnt a sperhro toys, dno toys, and I wnt a phn.
Love, Waylon, age 7
Dear Santa,
I wut a tresre x ubstkl and a lego set and a nutcracr.
Love, Matthew, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a hovrbd and I want a toi cr and I want a PS4. Can you give me the presnts 4 crismas Santa?
Love, Gavin, age 8
The following letters are from Mrs. Barr’s Kindergarten Class at Sallas Mahone Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I want a hatchamols. I have ben gud.
Love, Kylar, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want spinblads. I like theum.
Love, Wesley, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a tablet and unekorn hed fons. I wil plau wit it.
Love, Paisley, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL bigist surpis and a tablit! I wish for this every day!
Love, Ivy Yarbrough, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Luva Bella dol. I have bin good.
Love, Miracle, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a car thet gos up walls, on the sillin and down walls. It is cool.
Love, Kannon, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Xbox. I want a remot with it.
Love, Raelyn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll. I have bin gud.
Love, Khloe, age 7
Dear Santa,
I want a Elsa slap braclet. I have been gud.
Love, Kelci Castleberry, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a tede bear. I have bn god.
Love, Maleah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a trombon. I want lesns.
Love, Noah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a slap braclet. I have ben good.
Love, Kennedy, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Anabel. I have ben good.
Love, Addy, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a trumpet. I want to pratis.
Love, Jaxon, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a ras Paw Patrol. I have been good.
Love, Xavior, age 6
The following letters are from Mrs. Baxter’s and Mrs. Jeter’s Kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary:
Dear Santa,
My name is Ansley Thomas. I am 5 years old, in Mrs. Baxter’s Kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary. I have been good at scol. For Christmas, I want a LOL Soprise, slime, ore breads.
Thank you, Ansley
Dear Santa,
My name is Kemiyah Boyce. I am 6 years old, in Mrs. Baxter’s Kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary. I have been a good this year. For Christmas, I want a Kid car that is pink.
Thank you, Kemiyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Donovan Colter. I am 6 years old, in Mrs. Baxter’s Kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary. For Christmas, I want a DC Kaptn Amaric, shield and a dren pnil
Thank you, Donovan
Dear Santa,
My name is Nicholas Mullins. I am 6 years old, in Mrs. Baxter’s Kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary. I have been good all year. For Christmas, I want a cool car.
Thank you, Santa
Dear Santa,
My name is Kalee Evans. I am 5 years old, in Mrs. Baxter’s kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary. I have been good, all year. For Christmas, I want a Lol house and LOL Dolls.
Thank you, and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Myriah Harris. I am 5 years old, in Mrs. Baxter’s Kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary. I have been a good, I have bin nise. For Christmas, I want a LOL Doll and a willr cat.
Thank you, Santa
Dear Santa,
My name is Kamden Holmes. I am 5 years old, in Mrs. Baxter’s Kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a Sonic and Friends video game.
Thank you, Santa
Dear Santa,
My name is Ahbri. I am 6 years old, in Mrs. Baxter’s kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a Barbie Doll.
Thank you, Santa
Dear Santa,
My name is Aria. I am 6 years old, in Mrs. Baxter’s kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary. I have been good at school. For Christmas, I want a bicycle and a baby brother.
Thank you, Santa
Dear Santa,
My name is Michael Wise. =phones.
Love, Kingston
Dear Santa,
My name is Journie Taylor and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like LOL dolls, a unicorn, a Barbie dollhouse with a car, a playhouse with a slide, a play kitchen, and a play unicorn.
Love, Journie
Dear Santa,
My name is Mi’Okee Williams and I am 6 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a Barbie Dreamhouse, a Baby Alive, a tablet, and a bike.
Love, Mi’Okee
The following letters are from Ms. Leary’s Kindergarten Class at J.L.Lomax Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a sonic videogame, a tablet, Captain Underpants the movie andheadphones for Christmas.
Love, Jose, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a tablet, a soccer ball, shoes with lights and legos for my brother and I.
Love, Jonatan, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Barbie doll, baby dolls, a baby doll stroller and a parrot.
Love, Lucia, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a race car, Spiderman toys, money for my mom and shoes.
Love, Alex, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please bring me books, glasses for my mom, a princess doll and a laptop
Love, Trinity, age 6
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a toys, a tablet, a hat, and presents
Love, Kritza, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a princess doll, a doll castle, money for mom ( a lot) and a dog.
Love, Maholi, age 6
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a tablet, crayons, a race car and a bicycle.
Love, Jesus, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a phone, the movie cars 3, a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal and P.J.
master toys.
Love, Tylan, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a princess doll, a cat, a toy for my baby sister, doll clothes.
Love, Genesis, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please bring me skates, LoL dolls, a doll house, a dog.
Love, Emerial, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a race car, books, a tablet, and a toybox.
Love, Major, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a princess doll, a dog, a Christmas tree and a surprise
Gladis, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. A. Brantley’s Kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
Fak you for my paw ptrl tly. Can I have wol wolkers? I have ben god.
Love, Lydia, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thac you for my Lol Big Supris. I wood like a buch of Lol dols. You are the varre best. I have ben good this yeer.
Love, Birdie, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thacow for my ractac. Plz cn you gvme padow? I was gud.
Love, Kevin, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents. May I have a Troll doll?
Love, Mikerriah, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thak you for my erel dol. I wood like a noo skrf. I will have coces and mik.
Love, Milly, age 5
Dear Santa,
Tha you for my babdol. I wood like this prple prs. I ben good.
Love, Angel, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thyd you for my dols. Pste can I have rgs?
Love, Kalaia, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thak you for my baby ulive. I will like a toy hone. I have bin good.
Love, Skylar, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thacu for my rasr. I wd like a spit bol gun. Dear santa can you ples poot my Efu in a fane spt?
Love, Jackson, age 5
Dear Santa,
Tik you for my bolsog. May I have noo soog?
Love, Tayshun, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thak you for my PJ makcs. Pes may I have bars? I ben good at
sul. This is my ferret PJ makcs.
Love, Brianna, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my robot toy. I would like a spider slide. I live near Enari.
Love, Isaiah, age 5
Dear Santa,
Fak you for my pricntk.
Love, Mason, age 5
Dear Santa,
Tfk you and mi nj tst. I l a hv bd. I h ben good.
Love, Ayden, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thayk you for my brbe dos. Can I pes have cnetic sand? I bin good.
Love, Warner, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a spinner for Christmas. Thank you for the gifts that you give us for being good.
Love, Caleb, age 6
Dear Santa,
Tha you for the wit krismiys. I luv you. I wood lik lsu tly.
Love, Brooklynn, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am thankful for Minnie Mouse. I would like a Barbie house. I live near Isaiah.
Love, Enari, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Cochran’s Kindergarten class at Sallas Mahone Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I would like a jamping rop and a pool for Christmas. Merry Christmas.
From, Savannah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a motrsikl.
From, Rodney, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a doly an a drt bik.
From, Kaylee, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll.
From, Nylah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like 2 LOL dolls for Christmas. I have
been good this year.
Thank you.
From, Sonny, age 5
Dear Santa,
I like a Barbie Hos.
From, Mikaela, age 5
Dear Santa,
I woul lik a S2150 tuk.
From, Levi age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like toy kitcen set.
From, Mah’Kenziee age 6
Dear Santa,
I would Like a Barbie house.
From, Zora, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a pupl glitr LOL dol.
From, Rilee, age 5
Dear Santa,
Happy New Year!
I want a baby dol.
From, Lyrik, age 5
Dear Santa,
I wuld lik a irn man and catin amric toy.
From, Tylin, age 6
Dear Santa,
I wlu lik a captain amer, huk, and spidr man toy this yer.
From, Josiah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a Christmas tree and a croons for
Christmas. I love you.
From, Ty, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board.
From, Key’Shawn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I woulb a LOU anb a tuk I can drve in.
From, Kha’Miyah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a hover board.
From, D’Quentis, age 5
Dear Santa,
I so cool. I love toy. I love Christmas. I from My
name is Christian. I liked Christmas.
From, Christian, age 6
Dear Santa,
I woul a like fone.
From, Malachi age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL dol and hose.
From, Nazaria, age 7
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board and a ball.
From, Emiliano, age 5
These following letters are from Mrs. Cosper’s Kindergarten Class at Sallas Mahone Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I want a spidrman and elefunt.
Love, Joshua, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a paw putr, a green skutur, and a comtbook. I have been good.
Love, Micah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a blde, a t rex and a cor. I have been good.
Love, Graycen, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want pw pdls, pwr ranjrs and puttes. I have been good.
Love, Joshua, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a tv and xbox, a ninju and bn tn.
Love, Malik, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a kitun and a brbe dol.
Love, Autumn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a jagn, ho wils, and a gow in the drk tac. I love you.
Love, Zier, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a robot and a unecrn. I love you.
Love, Shelby, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a dol hws, a wolkeg dog and a motrsikl. I love you.
Love, Amiya, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a brbe, elefot and butrfli. I love you.
Love, Ive’yana, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want makup and a toe dog. I love you.
Love, Jayda, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a pupe, a Barbie and a unocon. I love you.
Love, Maci, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a cr, a skat bord and a monstr trc. I love you.
Love, Jett, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a lc ot twr, mite pups and a rac jrac.
Love, Cameron, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL hows, amarken dol and a barebe drc. I have been good.
Love, Londyn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL dwl, a sat c ht, and a toe cisn. I have been good.
Love, Sequoia, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a monstr aleun, a nurcracr and a b b b bus. Hape hrt.
Love, Zayden, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Howell’s Kindergarten Class at Sallas Mahone Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I wud like a nrf gun.
Love, Myron, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want roblox hpot bmem.
Love, Christian, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL. I want a fob. I want a oorass.
Love, Jaliah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want foncas and a latop and a iekpod and a nrrnd.
Love, Eden, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want gronup woch a wolit and a foon cas and a foon and a box of nail polish a pink speecre and neclisis blue eyre ring and pink head foons.
Love, Charlottee, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a aic sic hp oib non tei.
Love, A’lacia, age 5
Dear Santa,
I wat a pocemon lego and a sdrwr lego and a dinusor and a ryan.
Love, Rhett, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want the bab.
Love, Jayde, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a bre has and fozncasl.
Love, Karmen, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a babsho yo and the dol and wule and truk.
Love, Lyllith, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a herpotr and a picnow and nabe blue and a dragn and lago.
Love, Aidan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want fsez.
Love, Brooke, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox and a nrf gun.
Love, Travis, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL.
Love, Aayliah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a hlrb and a misrmt.
Love, Jason, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a hou. I want skenwgu ckooe.
Love, Jennifer, age 6
The following letters are from Mrs. Roesch’s Kindergarten Class at Sallas Mahone Elementary:
Dear Santa,
Thank you for Doll. I Was GD. I wot A doll. I dot have a cimne (chimney).
From, Adrienne, Age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my trnser (transformer). I Was CIND. I wD Lki a Ifon8 PLZ. I wont to GIv the
Rander a carrot.
From, Tyson, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my lit (light saber). I was nis. Please Kan i have a LitSaver. My cat goes eVerewr
(everywhere) so wosh owt.
From, Eli, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you the HVRBRD (hover board). I was nis. I Wd (would) like a PS4 Plesz. MY dog dot
bit (don’t bite).
From, Carter, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you for st (skateboard). Please. I (was good.) (I want a skateboard.)
From, Ryan, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you for ZOOmr. I have din gob (been good). ma i hav au unicorn Pleas. I Wil lev karis
(carrots) for the rabes (reindeer).
From, Estella, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my BAtMaAn. I WAS GuD. PleAs KAN I hAVe rEsLmn (wrestle man).
From, Jaden, age 5
Dear Santa,
thank you for the LOL doll. I Was good. I Wt (want) a angel. Please. I like Santa.
From, Zoey, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank for My doll. I Was Gud. I Wud like a Lol Please. I like Santa.
From, Cayleigh, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my new tabulet. I have been good. Please may i have a hovevubrd (hover board). I
will go to bed rley (early).
From, Ar’shay, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the LzaR (laser). I have Bin Good. Ma I please git a Ba BLd (Bey Blade). Woch
owt Because Ther is a dog in my House.
From, Gabe, age 5
Dear Santa,
(Thank you for my doll maker. I was good. I would like a snake please. We are moving.)
From, Annabelle, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the NOM NOM. I was nis. I WD (would) like a car please. I like Santa.
From, Mabrey, age 5
Dear Santa,
ThanK You for mY big tuc (truck). I was gud. I Wd (want) onr (another) big tuc. I wot (want) a
big tuc.
From, Cason, age 5
Dear Santa,
thank you for My Hachml (Hatchimal). I wuz good. I WOt a Hachmi WoW (want a Hatchimal
Wow). You are asm (awesome).
From, Malaysia, age 5
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my jojo sPr (speaker). I have bn gud (been good). I wd likea IIfon 11 Pas (iPhone
11+). I wil lfe (will leave a) cookie.
From, Jazlyn, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my gist (gift). I was GtD (good). eK I peLs get a piret (Can I please get a pirate).
DoT forget to fed The der.
From, Koral, age 6
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my ifun (iPhone). I of gb (was good). ifla K (I want a computer).
From, Cedric, age 6
The following letters are from Ms. Copeland’s Kindergarten Class at S.L. Mason Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I want a Fbol. I hve ben Gud.
From, Harrison, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a bik. I have bn a good grli.
From, Rylee, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a hovrbord. I have Ben a gud girl.
From, Skylar, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a BrBe Dol. I have BEN god
From, Ja’Niyah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Batman toy. I have Ben dioing my chors.
From, Jordan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a brbe dremhous. I have Ben gud.
From, Chloe, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a gutr. I have ben gud.
From, Benjamin, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a skat bord. I have Gud days at scol.
From, Jelani, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Four weelr. I have ben doing My homwrk.
From, Tamyia, age 6
The following letters from Ms. Frazier’s Kindergarten Class at S.L. Mason Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I want a big truck.
From, Marcus, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Elsa and Anna. I want a Hello Kitty.
From, Maria, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want tablt.
From, Dalia, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a aados blue and black.
From, Karson, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want Lgo.
From, Chase, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want Legeo. I want a ras trac.
From, Cameron, Age 5
Dear Santa,
I want lego. I want balarna.
From, Alesha, Age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a tablt.
From, Emely, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want babe aliv and lago set.
From, Ximena, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want radcl racr. I want lego.
From, Malcom, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Griffin’s Kindergarten Class at S. L. Mason Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I would like a arplan for Christmas please.
From, Tyree, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a bic for Christmas please.
From, Emani, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a Buzz Lityer for Christmas please.
From, Isaiah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a cpn mvl bik for Christmas please.
From, Bayleigh, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a happe hug baby for Christmas please.
From, Shauni, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a cputr for Christmas please.
From, Robert, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a lol doll for Christmas please.
From, Jordynn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a bik for Christmas please.
From, Jada, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a electrc drt bik for Christmas please.
From, Joshawn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a legu box for Christmas please.
From, William, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy gun for Christmas please.
From, Jazayvion, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a racecar for Christmas please.
From, James, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a bAtmn Houc for Christmas please.
From, Jonah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a bo and aro for Christmas please.
From, Chloe, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a Vulchron for Christmas please.
From, Brandon, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a bacon and food for my baby doll and scissors for Christmas please.
From, A’nylah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a fonn for Christmas please.
From, Anthony, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a hover board for Christmas please.
From, D’Ariah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a pinkie pie for Christmas please.
From, Charlen, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Brittany Kight’s Kindergarten Class at S.L. Mason Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Mike Mows, a unecorn, a bik, and a drs. I bin good.
Luv, Jhene. Age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a LOL dol, a bik, a Christmas tre, a bab dol, and a sandl toy. I bin goud.
Robynn, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like OMG lol dol, a bharb hous, a bab dol, and a clring bok. I like Christmas.
Love, Aubrie, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a bik, a nrf gun, and a tts. I hav bn gud.
Luv, Marquis, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a lol dol, and a bik, and baby, and fak nal polih.
Luv, Kamille, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a nrf gon, a cumputh, a I fon, and a bord. I wnt me bruther to git nrf gon to.
Deshun, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a Pow Patril wotch, a scatbord, toblt, and gitar. I luv you Santa.
Braxton, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a drt bik, a toy tractor, a pak of craons, a crling bok. I lov Santa.
Love, Hayden, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a toy unekorn, a pak of crds, a toy kat, and a bok. I hav bin swet.
Luv, Joycalea, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a bik, toy nrf gun, and a toy ras cr. I hav bin gud at scool.
Thancs,
Jayden, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a lego Sonik, a bik to rid, and a Paw Patrol lokout.
DaGuaviyon, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a bik, a hot weel, a 4 weeler, and a motrsikl.
Brooks, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a powr weel, a tablt, a desc, and a wagn. I wunt bik to. I hav ben vry gud.
Brantley, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a lot of prizents, Christmas tre, and mor Christmas prizents.
Ayden, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a skat bord, scitles, and orange juis.
Daniel, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a scootr, a bik, and a wotch.
Lilliana, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a drt bik, a 4 welr, and a fir hat.
Javarie, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a blak gun, a blaster gun, amd a sooper hero.
Santonio, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. McAllister’s Kindergarten Class at S.L. Mason Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I want a Lego set frum Jrasic Prc.
Love, Miles, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a woch.
Love, Emma, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a race car.
Love, Lashaun, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want ten toys.
Love, Michael, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a fon.
Love, E’Mya, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a baby alive,
Love, Egypt, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a stuft animl.
Love, Jaxson, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a monstr truc.
Love, Kahlen, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want rin toes and lagos.
Love, Angel, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a rolr costr in mi bac yrd.
Love, Winter, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Elsu has.
Love, Amiyah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a pow putrol toy.
Love, Devante, age 7
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbe dol and a drem has.
Love, Jala, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a toe gun and a toe macer.
Love, Isaiah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Nentendo Lit and a sno con macr.
Love, Logan, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Sise Tolk Sqwot and an ise crem macr and snow con macr.
Love, Evey, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a nrfbar and a Jrasic Park t rex.
Love, Caleb, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a patupus for Kismis and a sid and a pum in my soking and a Kande Kan and a Legoset and a Dagon.
Love, Harry, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL in a jep a dog and a lego set.
Love, Azaire, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Cooper’s Kindergarten Class at S.L. Mason Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I would like a Brbe gem has [Barbie Dream House].
Love, Arial, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL dol [doll] and a motrsikl [motorcycle].
Love, Kaylee, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a batman car.
Love, Jaylen, age 5
Dear Santa
I would like Legos. I like Legos.
Love, Travis, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like legos.
Love, Bentley, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a Paw Patrol toy.
Love, Aiden, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a PJ Max Car.
Love, Jayceon, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a JoJo backpack [backpack] and a JoJo jakt [jacket].
Love, Maelyn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a dog.
Love, Zicarra, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a babe dol [baby doll].
Love, Ta’Liyah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a motrsicle [motorcycle] that is blue and a robot.
Love, Kaden J., age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a Sonic sped [speed] run.
Love, Jamarion, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a skat brd [skate board].
Love, Neelea, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a prenses car [princess car].
Love, Malayah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a Brebe Drem Has [Barbie Dream House].
Love, Jala, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like Paw Patrol toys.
Love, Thomas, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a real unicorn phone and a choo choo train.
Love, Sid’Nesia, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like Mario toy and a toy lanrgeyne [Lamborghini].
Love, Kaden W., age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a car.
Love, Dontae, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Ewing’s Kindergarten Class at WG Nunn Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a dol for Christmas.
Love, Amaya, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a bumble bee remote
control car for Christmas.
Love, Jayceon F., age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a watch for Christmas.
Love, Mathia, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want presents for Christmas.
Love, Jenxiel, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a baby doll for Christmas.
Love, De’aira, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a microwave oven for
Christmas.
Love, La’Shannon, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a Barbie doll car for
Christmas.
Love, Isabella, age 6
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a box or Legos for
Christmas.
Love, Immanuel, age 7
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a new squishy for
Christmas.
Love, Nehemias, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a Lookout Tower for
Christmas.
Love, Arington, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a skate board for Christmas.
Love, Darius, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a Barbie doll for Christmas.
Love, Caliyah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a tablet for Christmas.
Love, Jordynn, age 6
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a phone for Christmas.
Love, Onesti’, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a hover board for
Christmas.
Love, Joseph, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a Barbie Doll for Christmas.
Love, Jade, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a Boy Baby Alive for
Christmas.
Love, Kyleigh, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want new tennis shoes for
Christmas.
Love, Haven, age 5
Dear Santa,
I am working hard learning to read and write. I have been gud this yr. I want a train for Christmas.
Love, Jayceon H., age 5
These are Santa letters from Mrs. Gaddy-Ms. Anderson’s Kindergarten class at WG Nunn Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I would like boby doll.
Ebony, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like Dblade boy.
Anthony, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a pet bird. Barbie.
Corlaiya, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie.
Tyleria, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a computer.
Dereon, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a skateboard.
A’Darius, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like nails.
Kennedi, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a I wuta Barbie house.
Braylen, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a Beyblade.
Ossie, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a puppy.
Renardo, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a dell toys. Babie.
Mariah, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll. I would like a puppy. Bell, nails, pet bird, Barbie house, toys.
Makhala, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie house.
Shakayla, age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard.
Arianna, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a house Barbie.
Serenity, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like Barbie.
Jayla, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a flower garden.
London, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a rc car.
Jacobi, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a PJ Mask Santa and I want toys.
Brendan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a PRJYM.
Zaylan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like anything paw patrol like a towel or something like that.
Lekayla, age 5
The following letters are from Mrs. Hall’s Kindergarten Class at W.G. Nunn Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
My name is Raegan Adams and I am 6 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a Barbie Dreamhouse, a baby, blanket, carseat, and stroller.
Love, Raegan
Dear Santa,
My name is Taylor Burgman and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like slime, a LOL doll, and a dream house with a slide.
Love, Taylor
Dear Santa,
My name is Ta’Mere Butler and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a toy car, so I can drive my fake care for Christmas and a Barbie doll with a car for her.
Love, Ta’Mere
Dear Santa,
My name is Raven and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like an Avatar baby and a scooter.
Love, Raven
Dear Santa,
My name is Lauren Danner and I am 5 1/2 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a teddy bear, a phone and a watch.
Love, Lauren
Dear Santa,
My name is Tristan Davis and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like legos.
Love, Tristan
Dear Santa,
My name is Deanna Davis and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll and a ball.
Love, Deanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubrey Hall and I am 5 3/4 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a LOL Doll Shatters Playset and LOL Doll Surprise Set and a LOL Doll.
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
My name is Kareem Hendrix and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a robot and truck.
Love, Kareem
Dear Santa,
My name is Karter Holmes and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a Lookout Tower from Paw Patrol and the Might Pups.
Love, Karter
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaida Jones and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a skateboard, a scooter, and a kitchen set.
Love, Jaida
Dear Santa,
My name is Trey Latimer and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a rainbow hover that you can put your phone on, a goal, and a basketball.
Love, Latimer
Dear Santa,
My name is Makai Luckey and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like two RC Cars and a Hot Wheel set.
Love, Makai
Dear Santa,
My name is Trenton Newkirk and I am 6 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a truck for kids can ride in with 2 seats with doors and a steering wheel and with the hood can open. I want a firetruck and a school bus with seats.
Love, Trenton
Dear Santa,
My name Ashanti Pittman is and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a unicorn pony, Peppa Pig house, a toy phone, and table toy.
Love, Ashanti
Dear Santa,
My name is Destiny Ruffin and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like LOL doll, LOL camera, LOL glasses and lipgloss.
Love, Destiny
Dear Santa,
My name is Shy’aan Smithson and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like toys!. Race cars and robots.
Love, Shy’aan
Dear Santa,
My name is Kingston Stokes and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like go cart, a phone, a Mario game, PS4, a new controller, and new headphones.
Love, Kingston
Dear Santa,
My name is Journie Taylor and I am 5 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like LOL dolls, a unicorn, a Barbie dollhouse with a car, a playhouse with a slide, a play kitchen, and a play unicorn.
Love, Journie
Dear Santa,
My name is Mi’Okee Williams and I am 6 years old. I am proud to say I have been good this year! For Christmas I would like a Barbie Dreamhouse, a Baby Alive, a tablet, and a bike.
Love, Mi’Okee
The following letters are from Mrs. Register’s Kindergarten Class at Pine Grove Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a LOL surprise doll, a slinky and a squishy. Thank you for my presents.
Love, Zuri, age 6
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Squishy, an LOL Box and I want a Hatchable. Good job Santa for making all the presents!
Love, Kambry, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a race car with tracks and cars. I’ve been good for you.
Love, Cristian, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL surprise doll, a toy bunny and a toy doll. Thank you for coming to my school when I was in California.
Love, Emma, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Squishy ball and a pan to bake a gingerbread man in. Thank you for presents, because I really want presents.
Love, James, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a game for my Nintendo Switch and a Minecraft toy. Thank you for the presents.
Love, Gibson, age 6
Dear Santa,
Can I please have Nerf guns and an Army set? I’ve been good this year.
Love, Ashton, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a doll from the American Girl Store, a snuggly teddy and some sight word cards to hang up in my room. I’ll leave some cookies, carrots and milk.
Love, Ellie, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please give me a Shopkins toy and a real parrot. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies.
Love, Haley, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a sniper Nerf gun and an Army hot wheels set. I love you Santa!
Love, Kyree, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want cars and trucks. I like you, Santa.
Love, Brantley, age 5
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a yellow bicycle and a coloring book. I’ll make cookies for you, Santa Claus.
Love, Samauria, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a sniper Nerf gun, some soldiers and a big squishy ball for my sister. I’ll leave you Gingerbread Man cookies.
Love, Pedro, age 7
Dear Santa,
I want a toy dog and two Barbie dolls, one for me and one for my sister. I will leave you cookies.
Love, Arianna, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a star toy, a shark toy and a volcano toy. I want to ride on your reindeer!
Love, Grey, age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet and a pink bicycle. Thank you for giving me presents.
Love, Angel, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a ball that turns into a puppy when you put it in water and Legos. I love you.
Love, Pressley, age 6
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a rainbow bike, a scooter and a fidget spinner. Thank you for bringing toys.
Love, Carter, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control green monster truck and a new minion, because I lost my other one. I love you, Santa Claus.
Love, Kaliber, age 5
Dear Santa,
I hope I get a bunny, a real blue bird, and a video game. Thank you for all of the presents.
Love, Abel, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a brown teddy bear, a white snowman, a baby doll and a Barbie. I’ll bake you some cookies in the over.
Love, A’moriyna, age 5
The following letters are from Miss Culbreth’s Kindergarten Class as Pine Grove Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
I want a kid tablet and a kid phone because I have been good this year.
Love, Kash, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll and a disco party surprise. Thank you!
Love, Joy, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch, LOL doll, two fidget spinners, and a Barbie set.
Love, Jaycee, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike and Fortnite game. I have been good this year.
Love, Dylan, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want an Xbox and a game because I have been good this year.
Love, Greenlee, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Transformer action figure, Beyblades, and an art kit. I have been good this year.
Love, William, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a phone, tablet, Fortnite game, Legos, and decorations for my house. Thank you!
Love, Courtney, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a stocking, Beyblade set, and a fidget spinner for my sister.
Love, Jace, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Ninja Lego sets, iPad, a phone and dinosaurs. Thank you!
Love, Benjamin, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch, Fornite game, and a makeup because I have been good this year.
Love, Zoe, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a flying electronic, Beyblades, and a case. I have been good this year.
Love, Heath, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Bumblebee Transformer and a fidget spinner because I have been good this year.
Love, Kaden, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a real phone, laptop, motorcycle, and a necklace for my mom. Thank you!
Love, Jude, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll, phone, Barbie doll and puppy because I have been good this year.
Love, Alisha, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a speaker for Christmas because I have been good this year. Thank you!
Love, Sebastian, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a kids phone and a real bunny. I have been good this year.
Love, Ada, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want dinosaur tools, my own iPad, my own car, and my own pencil box for my house.
Love, Alex, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a dino toy set, police toy set, and police helicopter because I have been good this year.
Love, Kellin, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want LOL dolls, Grinch toys, a ring and a bracelet. I have been good this year.
Love, Jania, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a big box of LOL dolls, a baby doll and baker’s kitchen. Thank you!
Love, Kamille, age 5
The following letters are Mrs. Johnson’s Kindergarten at Pine Grove Elementary School:
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wanta cat boy toy, Ras Cas (race cars) track, and ras cas (race cars). I like Santa!
Love, Samuel, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a bocar (boxcar), dsaurs (dinosaurs) and car mandfr (car transformer). Bi (bye) Santa!
Love, Kai, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a skat prk (skate park), Paw Patrol and new Olet (Owlette). I love you Santa!
Love, Zachariah, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Nerf jun (gun), racn toy (racoon toy), and a rok (rocket). I love you!
Love, Isaak, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Christmas want a bik, a kitchen and lit shoes (light up shoes). I love Santa!
Love, Eleni, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a box has (house), a kit (kitchen). I luv to hug Santa!
Love, Erykah, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wt (want) a playset, Barbie, and pink car. Happy Christmas!
Love, Tarsha, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want lignyng McQueen, rac ar (race car). Thank you Santa!
Love, Luke, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Jeep, Barbie and a car. I love you!
Love, Ashlyn, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I went nw s glitter (new glitter shoes) and ms (markers). I love Santa!
Love, Leona, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Barbie, pla ground (playground), and a bike. I love Santa so muh (much)!
Love, Iyana, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a hoverboar, jeep, and video games. I love you!
Love, Eli, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want toy feiry (a toy fairy), LOL, and Liths ps (lighthouse picture). I love you!
Love, Aravella “Vella,” age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want WWE game, Hello Neighbor game! I love Santa!
Love, Marcus, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Frozne casol (Frozen Castle), Brbe (Barbie) and toys.
Love, Adaora, age 6
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wut a mdoosti (microwave oven), diss boll (sticky ball), a menti (squishy).
Love, Jensen, age 5
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a spict ball (splat ball), Nerf gun, and Spongebob toy.
Love, Christopher, age 6
The following letters are from Mrs. Griffin’s Kindergarten Class at Pine Grove Elementary:
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I love you. I can’t wait to see you!
Love, Preston
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I want a hoverboard and some legos.
Love, Jaxen
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a new bike. I want a hover board. I love Santa.
Love, Daelynn
Dear Santa,
I want a four-wheeler. I want a can. I want a big house.
Love, Toya
Dear Santa,
I want you to come to my house and bring gifts.
Love, Messiah
Dear Santa,
I love you! You are so nice. Please bring me hatchimals, new shoes, and a candy for my mommy!
Love, Makayla
Dear Santa,
I like you Santa. I want some pencils and a book about air crafts please thank you for your kindness.
Love, Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I want baby dolls and a toy house.
Love, Katarina
Dear Santa,
I would like some toys and mystery boxes too I would like to be able to share with my brother and sister. Please keep my mommy safe.
Love, Cambria
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a remote control car.
Love, Gabriel
Dear Santa,
I now you live at the north pole. I now you deliver presents.
Love, Ollie
Dear Santa,
I wat a lol hoses and I wat a barbes kids and I wat borbes friend and thats it.
Love, Landree
Dear Santa,
I want American Girl Doll accessories. I also want skates. Thank you.
Love, Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I try to be good so I hope you bring me some presents. I want a 4-wheeler and GA bulldog stuff.
Love, Jeff
Dear Santa,
I really wur a umarkin girl dol toy. Santa will you like my Christmas tree when you come?
Love, Sophie
Dear Santa,
I want a makeup box. I want a real dress. I want a pair of clothes.
Love, Penelope
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. Our elf Knox made it to our house. Thank you for sending her to us.
Love, Kai
Dear Santa,
I want an Elsa Barbie doll house. I will leave milk and cookies. Merry Christmas!
Love, Carmen
Dear Santa,
Can you plase bring me a thingykebab and a scruff a luv for Christmas?
Love, Nora
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is action attack carnotaurus.
Love, Robert
The following letters are from Mrs. McElrath’s class at Pine Grove Elementary:
I want a whach. Next I want art and crafts. I would like a black dress. I what a Harry Potter broom. I also what a real horse. Books are my fairvite.
Sendserely, Caroline
Dear Santa,
May I plzsas have a phone. I want a phone because about everyone has a phone in my class and can I have a big blad battl airra and six evlostin blades.
Your friend,
Caleb
Dear Santa,
I want a phone and some beyblades, legos and some more paloy pokits. I want a nintndo swish. I want a play shop store plese. Can I plese have some paint set? Can I have some books plese?
Your friend, Paisley
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa my name is James. I want lots of toys. I want beyblades, legos and a Pokemon and most in vol a nintedo its because I don’t have so pls say i’m good. Hop your ther next year.
You Friend,
James
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I wot a pup and a good dog so my dog have a frend. I wot a bat so it is wing it.
Oliver
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a phone. Another thing I want for Christmas is new shoes please. Also I want a lol doll house and ten lols. Another thing I want is a Christmas dress. Also I want it to snow. Another one I also want is lots of love. My last thing I want is a poster.
Your kind friend, Sofia
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is BayBlades and iPhone 11 and a big riper for my bayblades and a pupy so my dog can play fech and play ralin game and play with ech other lay down with ech other and get erey pods for christmas.
Your pal, Jonathan
Dear Santa,
Santa did you know that I love Christmas? How are you doing? I wish for a board game, a phone, 5 books.
Your Friend, Rosalie
Dear Santa,
I want on Christmas 30 bath boms, 3 lego sets, so I can bild col things and a minkart so I kon play minkart and 4 amulit book and blae blaeds.
Your Friend, Nick
Dear Santa,
For Christmas is fox ears and tail because I want to play animals with my friends and my sisters. I want a squishee smor so I can get all of my angir out and a burger too because if I lose my smor I would have my burger.
Your Friends, Maddie
Dear Santa,
All I’ve ever wanted for Christmas is my brother to come back home. I really miss him but this is what I want for Christmas. I want roller scatse because you can do cool chrics whith them. I no it takes practise.
Sinsilry from your best friend, Rylea
Dear Santa,
I would really want a iPad because mine broke. And I would have is a suit. I am glad Angel is here watching us and I love the notes you give us. And Santa I love you rain deer.
Your Friend, Mason
Dear Santa,
I would really like to have a Nintendo Switch and I can tell you reasons why I’d desirve it. One reason is I can take care of the Nintendo Switch. Last I will share it to also I will not tease people who don’t have it.
Your thankful friend, Zuriah
Dear Santa,
For krismas I wan to mov up to a black belt but I know it taks a lot uf hord wrk to mov up so I’m going to chry my best to mov up so I can be a hiy belt. Naw you no wiy I want to mov up.
Your friend, Gabriel
Dear Santa,
I wish you a merry christmas! I want a veterenairian set. I want the veteriairian set because I want to be a veteriainian when I grow up. Now you know why I want the veteriairian set. Merry christmas!!!
Your friend,
Isabella
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn so much for Christmas. Beauces it can get me to school more fast. And a trissty pet so I have goley and lego friends. It’s fun thats wiy. Deeribells thers no resiyn wiy. Don’t forget the LoLS. All of them. And a phone. And book.
Your friend, Lorelai.
Dear Santa,
I want a toy dog sled team. I want a Apple watch. I want a new puppy. I want a horses toys. I want a Amain girl doll. I want my brother and sister to come on Christmas. And I want a toy wolve pack.
Your friend, Talyia
Dear Santa,
Kipton wants 5 beyblades so he can battle ech othr and battle my sistr and so I can get better at it.
Your friend, Kipton
Dear Santa,
I want a truck for Christmas because Christmas is fun to share with your family and your mom and dad and your brother and your baby sister.
Your friend, Christian
Dear Santa,
I wud like to have a real kids kichin because I like to preatend that play douge is food. I wuld like to have a pet hamster because I allwase dread for a hamster. Santa this is not all I just did not have enuf room.
Your friend, Kairi
Dear Santa,
hi Santa my name is Londyn. I really want LOLs for Christmas and I loves all the gifts you give me and I really realy love the fits that you got me for Christmas last year I just wanted to say thank you.
Sincerely, Londyn
Dear Santa,
I will like a Suich Lite so I can play is ol the time.
Sengsy, Aiden
The following letters to Santa are from Mrs. Preston’s Kindergarten Class at Pine Grove Elementary:
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me something that is blue, green or orange.
Love, Athena, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a cross bow. You are nice and I have been good every day.
Love, Kairo, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me a toy truck and a new trampoline. I might like a basketball goal and a ball too. I have been good more than six days.
Love, Aiden, age 5
Dear Santa,
I think you are nice. Can you bring me a green squishy? I think I have been good the whole days.
Love, Eli, age 6
Dear Santa,
Would you be able to give me two toy lions for me to play with? I am going to leave some cookies and milk for you to drink.
Love, Brian, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL Surprise kit. I was good for some days.
Love, Zophia, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a red and blue and white race car and even a police car. They are going to be the same color. I will play with them for 1,000 days.
Love, Grayson, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want the LOL set that is the snow pack. I was being good. I like Christmas because you are so nice.
Love, Lilliana, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a green squishy toy. They are all the same size I think. I am going to leave out cookies and milk.
Love, Cole, age 5
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a squishy and a toy ambulance? I have been good every time.
Love, Amari, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll. Do you know I always try to be good?
Love, Karsyn, age 5
Dear Santa,
Will you give me a puppy? I will take care of him every day.
Love, Gabby, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a moving puppy that barks. If she is brown I would like that.
Love, Skyla, age 5
Dear Santa,
Hi. I would like a new tutu. I will need it if I take ballet.
Love, Makenzie, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a ballerina LOL doll. I want some new jewelry too.
Love, Sadie, age 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good all day. Can you bring me a Nintendo Switch?
Love, Jensen, age 5
Dear Santa,
May I please have a brown moose on wheels. I would like two more cats or a reindeer that can fly.
Love, Noah, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a Mickey Mouse playset with people. I have been pretty good. Thank you for being so nice.
Love, Caleb, age 5
Dear Santa,
I want a Nerf gun and a stuffed animal. I want a computer too. I have been very good.
Love, Austin, age 6
Dear Santa,
I want a race track and a P.J. Mask toy. Thank you for making Christmas so nice. I have been good every day.
Love, D.J., age 6
Dear Santa,
Will you give me an Elsa dress and some new heels and a crown. I don’t want to talk about how good I was.
Love, Melody, age 5
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
