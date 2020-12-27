By Desiree Carver
VALDOSTA — Valdosta Police Captain Kari Williams thought 2020 could bring the end of her annual Santa Cop event but, with a lot of faith and community support, Santa rolled out with officers on Christmas Eve morning for the seventh year.
“At the beginning of the month, we had nothing,” Williams said. “Officer (Randall) Hancock just kept saying to have faith and that there would be a Christmas miracle.”
Hancock saw his own Christmas miracle earlier in the week when his Shop with a Cop event still took place even after losing large donors due to business decline during the pandemic.
“People can’t give what they don’t have,” Williams said.
However, her continued patience and faith paid off. Williams began coming to work and seeing that people had been dropping donations off.
She specifically noted that when Barnes Drug employee Stephanie Golden heard there was a lack of donations this year, Golden stepped in with a $300 donation and encouraged her boss Charlie Barnes to donate $700; giving Williams a $1,000 check to spend on toys for the event.
“It’s all come together so much,” Williams said.
This allowed the small group of volunteers, comprised of people from various business, the police department and the Valdosta Fire Department, to take the 32 collected bags of toys and pass them out to children in Hudson Dockett, Ora Lee West, Brittany Woods and Park Chase.
For parents like Iesha Parson, a resident of Hudson Dockett and mother of two, this event is something she truly cherishes.
“A lot of parents can’t afford to give their kids gifts,” Parson said. “It’s nice that they do this every year and provide for the kids.”
Her oldest child, 7-year-old Skye Dudley, couldn’t stop smiling after receiving her new doll from Santa.
