Sandlin leads Lake Park mayor's race by two votes

LAKE PARK — Unofficial results show a razor-thin margin between the candidates in a special election for mayor of Lake Park — two votes.
Jena Sandlin, wife of the late Mayor Keith Sandlin, polled 114 votes as opposed to 112 votes for Brent E. Hudgins, according to unofficial results posted on the Lowndes County Board of Elections website for Tuesday’s races.
The elections board is still checking about 80 provisional ballots to see if any of them apply to the Lake Park race, said Deb Cox, county elections supervisor. The count should be finished by 1 p.m. Friday, she said.
Under Georgia law, the loser in an election can request a recount of votes if the winner’s margin is less than 0.5%. “All it means is scanning the ballots again,” Cox said.
If the Lake Park election’s two-vote margin holds through to the official results, Hudgins could request a recount — and said he would do so “absolutely.”
Lake Park’s mayoral election is a simple majority vote with no runoff vote possible, Cox said.
One way or another, Tuesday’s vote means a fourth mayor in Lake Park in less than a year.
Mayor Keith Sandlin died Aug. 20, moving mayor pro-tem Ronald Carter into the acting mayor’s spot.
in January, Carter stepped down as acting mayor for health reasons. Newly elected councilman Oscar Griffin Jr., attending his first council meeting, was chosen as mayor pro-tem and immediately became, to all intents and purposes, Lake Park’s first Black mayor.
Tuesday’s vote was a special election to fill the late Mayor Sandlin’s seat on a permanent basis — for about six months. The regularly scheduled mayor’s election follows in November.
Hudgins said he has already registered, paid and qualified to run in the November election.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
