Sanderlin named Valwood STAR student

HAHIRA — Valwood senior Gracyn Sanderlin is the Valwood School 2020 STAR student.
Sanderlin selected Peter Allen as her STAR teacher, school officials said.
Sanderlin is the daughter of Drs. Chip and Tia Sanderlin. She enrolled at Valwood in 2006 as a pre-K student and has made her mark in many areas of the school.
She has been named an Academic All-Star and a Furman Scholar, school officials said. She is a recipient of the Yale Book Award, the Hugh O’Brien Leadership Award and several subject awards.
Sanderlin also received the Georgia Certificate of Merit, and has been on merit roll the majority of her high school career and the headmaster’s list in 10th grade.
She was inducted into the National Honor Society, was elected by her classmates as president of the senior class and secretary of student council. She is a member of the Synovus Youth Bank Board, competed at literary as a member of the Valwood Trio and competed on the Science Olympiad Team. She serves as a member of Valwood’s Characters with Character and the Creative Writing Club.
“In addition to her academic accomplishments, Gracyn balances a heavy extracurricular load as well,” school officials said. “She is a four-year member of the Valwood volleyball team. She received the All-State and All-Region Middle Blocker award, served as captain and participated in PSVA Club Volleyball in the off-season. Her senior year, she was named the WTXL Scholar Athlete of the Week.”
Outside of Valwood, she is a member of STIR youth group at the Porch Community Church and is a member of Sigma Delta Theta community service organization. She said she enjoys water sports, reading, cooking and listening to music.
After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Georgia to study food sciences. She said she would like to work as a winemaker on her own vineyard own day.
“It is an honor to be named Star student,” Sanderlin said. “I am thankful for my teachers and peers who pushed me to work hard and to do my very best. I am also thankful for the support from my parents and the administrators, teachers, and my coaches at Valwood.”
As for selecting Allen, Sanderlin said, “I chose Coach Allen because he pushed me to work harder than I ever thought I could and he showed me that I was a better writer than I thought I was. He also taught me that it’s not always about what grade you receive, but what you learned along the way.”
John L. Davis Sr., Valwood head of school, said, “I could not be more proud of Gracyn. She is a great example of what you can achieve with hard work and dedication. I know she has a very bright future.”
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition award is given to the graduating senior who has achieved the highest score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test, while meeting other program requirements, including being among the top 10% of the graduating class.
The award is sponsored at the state level by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation and sponsored locally by the Valdosta North Rotary Club. Since its creation in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the STAR Program has honored nearly 26,000 high school seniors. Every accredited high school in Georgia is eligible to participate in the preeminent student/teacher academic recognition.
Locally, the STAR students and teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in the communities for one of more than 165 civic organizations and businesses that serve as local STAR sponsors.
