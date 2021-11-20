VALDOSTA – Sam's BBQ & Catering will hold its annual Feeding the Community event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, at 414 E. Hill Ave.
Each year, Sam's BBQ & Catering host a community-wide effort to feed people in need on Thanksgiving Day, organizers said in a statement.
"With the state of our economy, we are in need more than ever of donations," organizers said.
The event feeds more than 300 of "our community friends, family and military, so any amount is greatly appreciated," organizers said. "This is a great opportunity to give back."
To donate, call Sam Watts at (229) 237-2181 or send donations to Sam's Carryout BBQ & Catering, 414 E. Hill Ave., Valdosta, GA 31601. Make checks payable to Sam Watts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.