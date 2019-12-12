VALDOSTA – For years, Ashley Street Station has been bringing shows to Valdosta.
New to the venue is the introduction of early shows, which will allow those with children or jobs to catch shows they may have typically had to miss. Ashley Street's addition “Hole in the Wall Records” will be open during these shows as well as the kitchen.
The early show introduction kicks off with Sam Pacetti Friday, Dec. 13. Pacetti grew up in north Florida and is a skilled guitarist who combines both American and British traditions. His sound has been influenced by the likes of Chet Atkins, Joni Mitchell, Merle Travis, Martin Simpson.
As his website states, “You won't see Pacetti written up in People or Us. You won't hear his music on Top-40 radio. No, word is spreading about Sam Pacetti the way true innovation always does — through the grassroots.”
Tickets are $10 at freshtix.com or at Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Road. Doors open 6 p.m., show begins 7 p.m. Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Keep up with Ashley Street Station's events via Facebook.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
