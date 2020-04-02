Salvation Army responds to coronavirus

VALDOSTA – As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, the Salvation Army is doing its part to lessen the impact on those being served.
The Salvation Army has extended its emergency shelter hours to a 24/7 operation to accommodate Lowndes County’s voluntary shelter-in place order, according to a statement from Salvation Army representatives.
The men’s shelter normally operates 6 p.m.-7 a.m. which requires the men who "do not work to be creative with their time as to not loiter or wander around the community," representatives said. "Extending the hours helps alleviate that concern since no other recreational outlet is available during this time."
The Salvation Army has also suspended shelter fees until April 24.
"We have decreased our shelter capacity to 10 beds to accommodate for a new sick room," Salvation Army representatives said. "We have also extended food and clothing distribution to Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30p.m. We are delivering blessing bags to the youth and seniors currently participating in our programs, including devotional materials, snacks and games."
The Salvation Army will continue aid with rent and utilities to people as long as resources are available, representatives said.
"This method is especially helpful to those who would like to avoid large crowds adhere to the social distancing mandates," representatives said. "Our caseworker cleans the client area after every client. Our waiting area has been relocated to our porch with the chairs appropriately spaced."
To help financially, visit SalvationArmyGeorgia.org/Valdosta. To donate new children’s art supplies, food or commodities, visit the Salvation Army’s main office, 320 Smithland Place. To volunteer, call or write Lt. Chris Thomas, (229) 232-4724 and chris.thomas@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Online: SalvationArmyGeorgia.org/Valdosta.
Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY
Mail checks to: The Salvation Army P.O. BOX 1593 Valdosta, GA. 31603-1593. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Valdosta, Ga.
