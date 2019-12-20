VALDOSTA — With less than two weeks to go of bell ringing until Christmas, the Salvation Army finds itself falling behind the red kettle goal for 2019.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser and raises essential funds to operate year-round programs that make a difference in the lives of people in Valdosta, Salvation Army officials said.
“The bell-ringing season is a whole week shorter than usual because Thanksgiving fell so late this year,” said Lt. Chris Thomas of The Salvation Army in Valdosta. “Less days of kettles has resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work towards our 2019 kettle goal of $102,000. We have currently raised $43,266 and are praying that the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure that we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance, often at a time of crisis in their lives with nowhere else to turn.”
The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that with community support it can still reach the fundraising goal.
“We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support and generosity shown to The Salvation Army. Every dollar helps,” Thomas said. “These contributions stay right here in Valdosta and mean that we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community.”
Donations to The Salvation Army can also be made online at https://give.salvationarmygeorgia.org or by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign, Thomas said. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bell-ringer.
“Call our office for the location, day and time you would like to ring,” he said.
For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Empty Stocking or any other Salvation Army program, call (229) 232-4724 or visit 320 Smithland Place.
