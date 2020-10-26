Salvation Army participates in Day of Caring

VALDOSTA – One day can make a big difference.
The Salvation Army, a United Way partner agency, participates in the Greater Valdosta United Way Day of Caring "to get help with projects that would go undone due to lack of volunteers and resources," Salvation Army representatives said in a statement.
"This year has been the most challenging year we have ever faced," United Way representatives said. "We have increased our services to meet the demands of even more people who find themselves struggling to make ends meet.
"We always have projects going on that we need help with. This year with COVID-19 and social distancing being a big concern, we chose to accomplish an outdoor project," according to Salvation Army representatives. "This year, we worked on our flower beds that needed the wood timbers replaced and new wood mulch installed."
The Salvation Army partnered with Leadership Lowndes.
"We are so grateful to Major Scott James Matheson and everyone who joined us from Leadership Lowndes to improve the exterior of our main office where so many come looking for help as they face a difficult time in their lives," Salvation Army representatives said.
