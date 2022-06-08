Salvation Army observes Donut Day

VALDOSTA – Salvation Army recognized National Donut Day by providing donuts to the community.
June 3 was National Donut Day, a day observed in the United States and in some other countries.
It is on the first Friday of June of each year, succeeding the doughnut event created by the Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938 to honor people who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I, Salvation Army Valdosta Capt. Chris Thomas said.
This year, the Salvation Army provided fresh donuts from Walmart to the homeless population.
In addition, Annie Mae Woods, corps member, distributed dozens of donuts to employees and shoppers at the Valdosta Mall.
Thomas said, “A special thank you to Jeff Davis, JCPenney manager, for allowing us to set up outside of their store. We are also grateful for Ms. Annie Mae Woods, who distributed dozens of donuts in our absence while we were busy at commissioning and taking workers to camp,” Thomas said. “Mall workers are on the front lines just as we are. We wish we could provide more for everyone on the front lines. This is just a small way that we say thanks.”
