Salvation Army leaders set for new assignment

VALDOSTA – The leaders of the area Salvation Army are preparing for a new assignment, leaving South Georgia after six years of service.
Capts. Chris and Tasha Thomas have been assigned to the Valdosta Salvation Army for six years.
They arrived in June 2016, as lieutenants, Valdosta being their first Salvation Army assignment.
This month, the Thomases will relocate to their new assignment as commanding officers of the Salvation Army in Albany.
They served as the first Black commanding officers of the Salvation Army in Valdosta.
Along with their three children, Chris, Caden and Camryn, the Thomases said they have upheld the Salvation Army’s mission of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in his name without discrimination.
“We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to the people of Valdosta for their unwavering support while carrying out our ministry to those in need. Valdosta will forever have a place in our hearts,” they said in a farewell statement.
Salvation Army of Valdosta invites the community to bid the captains a farewell on Sunday, June 19.
Worship service begins 10:30 a.m. and the reception at 11:45 a.m. at 320 Smithland Place.
