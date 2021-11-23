Salvation Army leaders promoted to captain

VALDOSTA – The leaders of the area Salvation Army have been promoted to the rank of captain.
Capts. Chris and Tasha Thomas have been assigned to the Valdosta Salvation Army for more than five years.
The Thomases arrived as lieutenants in June 2016. Valdosta is their first Salvation Army assignment.
The husband and wife team are from Chicago but lived in the Atlanta area for several years. Chris Thomas’ career with the Salvation Army started as a tech employee. But he and Tasha Thomas were also involved in ministry.
After years working in the IT department, he began working in the field of the Salvation Army mission.
They are involved now in the annual holiday traditions of the Salvation Army kettle drive, which is the chief fundraiser for the organization's many charitable endeavors throughout the year, and the Empty Stocking Fund which has distributed Christmas toys to South Georgia children annually for more than 70 years. The Valdosta Daily Times and Guardian Bank are partners with the Salvation Army for the Empty Stocking Fund.
