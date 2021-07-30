VALDOSTA – Christmas in July comes to town this weekend with a toy giveaway thanks to the Salvation Army Valdosta.
The agency hosts the event 10 a.m.-2 p.m., July 31, at its gym, 320 Smithland Place.
"Christmas in July is our mid-year toy giveaway for those in need in our community," Lt. Chris Thomas of the Salvation Army said. "While many are preparing to send children back to school, there is still the need for a toy to play with once they return home from school."
Thomas said organizers anticipate helping more than 500 students.
Limited school supplies will be provided, he said.
Call (229) 232-4724 for more information.
