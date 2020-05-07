VALDOSTA – With Mother’s Day approaching Sunday, May 10, the Salvation Army will offer a drive-through cookout noon Saturday to assist mothers – and fathers.
Cars can start lining up as early as 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, according to a statement from the Salvation Army.
Free grilled lunches will be provided at the Salvation Army office, 320 Smithland Place. Along with the bagged lunches, organizers will distribute a toy for each child in the household as a way to give parents some much deserved down time on Mother’s Day.
Lunches and toys will be distributed curbside while supplies last. People who are walking may come, too, organizers said.
