VALDOSTA – Volunteers from The Salvation Army’s emergency men’s shelter helped Lt. Chris Thomas clean tables used for the drive-through cookout that took place the day before Mother's Day.
Cars began lining up an hour prior to the start of the event, Thomas said.
"We were still getting things set up when cars began lining Smithland Place, right in from of our office," he said. "We were not expecting anyone until the requested time of 11:30 a.m. We planned to start distributing the meals and toys right at noon, but since we were ready early, we began serving to keep the cars moving.
The goal was to serve 500 grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and to provide one new toy for each child in the household, he said.
"It was our desire to celebrate Mother’s Day by giving mothers and fathers, too, a break from having to care for their children by providing a new toy to play with," Thomas said. "We realize that this has been a tough time for everyone with children being at home when they would have been at school."
Many parents expressed gratitude for the kindness of The Salvation Army. One woman expressed how she has been out of work and home caring for her family due to the pandemic, Thomas said.
“She said it has been rough with no money coming in and needing to care for her family of four,” he said. “This is such a blessing she exclaimed.”
Volunteers included two members of The Salvation Army advisory board – Southern Circuit Judge James Tunison and Lowndes County Commissioner Joyce Evans. They came with masks and gloves ready to serve.
"James was our grill master, and Joyce helped with the toy and food distribution," Thomas said. "It is such a blessing to have the support of our faithful volunteers who helped us pull this off. They began feeding in the community a few weeks ago from our canteen. We wanted to do something extra special for Mother’s Day."
Donations to The Salvation Army can also be made online at https://give.salvationarmygeorgia.org or by phone, 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bell-ringer for the 2020 Christmas season. Call the office for the location, day and time you would like to ring.
For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Empty Stocking Fund or any other Salvation Army program, call (229) 232-4724 or visit 320 Smithland Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.