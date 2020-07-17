Salvation Army hosts Christmas in July

VALDOSTA – The Salvation Army will host a Christmas in July event for families with children ages 12 and younger.
“The Salvation Army would like to provide children with a little something to give them joy during these unsettling times,” Lt. Tasha Thomas said. “Many families are already in contact with The Salvation Army seeking rent or utility assistance as they try to make ends meet. A game or toy will keep the children occupied and hopefully distract them from some of the stress that the family is under.”
Families can determine their eligibility by viewing the income guidelines in the accompanying graphic. If the income falls within the guidelines the family must contact The Salvation Army during the registration period to participate, according to a statement from the Salvation Army.
The registration and pick-up appointment will take place Wednesday, July 22 through Friday July 24. Registration is by phone and calls will be taken between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m., July 21-23 only, according to the statement.
The pick-up will be by drive-through and the pick-up appointment will be given during the registration call. As with The Salvation Army’s last few drive-through events, people without vehicles will be served as well.
“We just want to be a source of hope and inspiration as we have for the last 95 years in the community,” Thomas said.
The Salvation Army continues to operate its Men’s Emergency Lodge 24/7 and offers emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities among other services to families facing very critical times. The Army is dedicated to its mission of “meeting human needs without discrimination” and welcomes community support to further that mission.
Donations can be mailed to: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1593, Valdosta, Ga. 31603 or stop by the facility at 320 Smithland Place.
