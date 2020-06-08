VALDOSTA — A pre-Father's Day drive-through meal and toy giveaway will be held noon, Saturday, June 20, at the Salvation Army, 320 Smithland Place.
The Salvation Army, South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, Second Harvest of South Georgia, the Re-Generation Rescue Mission and Kingdom Agenda Women host the event, organizers said in a statement.
A pick-up lunch for the family and one toy for each child in the house will be provided. Stay in the car and take a meal to go, organizers said. No car, just stand in line for a lunch to go. To practice social distancing, stand six feet apart, they said.
The event is free and open to the public.
