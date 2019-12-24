VALDOSTA – Parents stopped by the Salvation Army Monday morning to receive gifts from the Salvation Army, thanks to the Empty Stocking Fund.
This year, Salvation Army Lt. Tasha Thomas said $39,000 raised last year purchased toys for more than 1,000 South Georgia children.
As the name suggests, the Empty Stocking Fund's purpose is to ensure no child wakes up to an empty stocking, or empty tree, on Christmas morning.
The Valdosta Daily Times started the Empty Stocking Fund in the mid-20th century and has continued annually ever since. The Times partners with the Salvation Army and Guardian Bank to keep the campaign alive.
The Outback Riders are also a part of the fund and held the 27th Annual Toy Ride Dec. 21. Hundreds of bikers rode from Lake Park to Valdosta carrying with toys, all for children benefitting from the Empty Stocking Fund.
This year, 370 families registered to receive gifts with each family having an average 2.8 children, Thomas.
Much like Santa Claus, volunteers read the lists provided by the families and filled bags with the appropriate toys.
“Of course, we didn't have everything but we matched the lists as best we could,” Thomas said.
The children do not attend the event so they will be surprised with their gifts on Christmas morning by their parents and Santa Claus.
Thomas said this is a joyous time of year when everyone is generous and allows the Salvation Army to be a vessel to help people provide for their children.
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to: Empty Stocking Fund c/o Margie Blanton, Guardian Bank, P.O. Box 3400, Valdosta, Ga. 31604.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
