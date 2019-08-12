Salvation Army gives away book bags

VALDOSTA — The Salvation Army gave away 100 book bags full of school supplies Saturday.
Lt. Tasha Thomas said the Saturday event also had free food and games for anyone who participated.
Last week, the Salvation Army held its Stuff the Bus event in collaboration with Walmart. Saturday, the Salvation Army distributed as the bags as part of the charitable organization's observance of its 95 years serving the Valdosta community, Thomas said.
Anyone with school-aged children was allowed to take a book bag stuffed with school supplies home. People can also stop by the army’s store at 1015 N. Ashley St. for 95 cent clothing.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
